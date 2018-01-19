Celebrate CNY at these malls

The picturesque floral garden at the outdoor plaza of VivoCity.

CELEBRATE A YEAR OF SPLENDOUR AND FORTUNE AT VIVOCITY

Shoppers are in for a Chinese New Year treat at VivoCity, where a floral garden at the outdoor plaza awaits from now until March 2.

Enjoy its ambience or read your fortune, which is displayed alongside the 12 Chinese zodiac animals that light up in colourful hues every night at 7pm. Cultural performances will also enliven the celebration.

Be captivated by Taiko drum performers (Feb 3 and 4, 4pm and 7pm), the Hip Hop Lion Dance Flashmob (Feb 10 and 11, 4pm and 7pm) and the award-winning Yi Wei Athletic Association as it thrills with gravity-defying leaps (Feb 23, 12pm and Feb 24, 4pm at The Plaza Level 1).

At the Tangs Chinese New Year Fair that kicks off on Jan 23, stock up on decorative ornaments and tasty goodies such as tarts, bak kwa, nian gao (sticky rice cake) and crispy fish skin from more than 40 brands.

For the health-conscious, Chocoelf's chocolates and cookies that pack little to no sugar are a delectable alternative.

Spend $250 at the fair and you can redeem a Tangs biodegradable tray worth $39.90.

Sharing Traditions by Bukit Batok Community Club’s Senior Citizen Executive Committee

JOYOUS CELEBRATION AT WEST MALL

Indulge in culinary delights and games on Jan 21, 3pm at West Mall's Open Plaza, with Taiwanese chefs Ah Ji Shi and James Zhan Mu Shi (in glasses) from variety show Stylish Man Singapore as well as local actresses Ann Kok and Huang Biren.

At 6pm, follow Ah Cai, a migrant from China, as he discovers how people of different ethnicities live harmoniously in Sharing Traditions, a performance by Bukit Batok Community Club's Senior Citizen Executive Committee.

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra will perform tomorrow at 7pm. Be enthralled by Wen Yang Sports Association's LED lion and dragon dance performances (Feb 4, 14, 24 and 25, March 1 and 2, 12pm and 7pm).

Redeem zodiac keychains and lacquerware tiffin carrier (above).

RECEIVE THE FIVE BLESSINGS AT FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

The mall welcomes the Year of the Dog with shopping rewards available from now till Feb 25.

With a minimum spend of $128 in a single receipt, shoppers can redeem a pack of red packets featuring adorable Boston terrier, Pomeranian, Welsh corgi and bull terrier designs.

The first 150 shoppers each week from now till Feb 1 to spend at least $188 in a single receipt will receive an additional zodiac keychain.

A minimum spend of $388 gets you a pack of exquisite floral red packets and a mandarin orange bag.

Serve your New Year goodies in a lacquerware tiffin carrier with a minimum spend of $1,388 in three same-day receipts.

STYLISH FLORAL DESIGNS FOR A TRENDY CHINESE NEW YEAR AT MARINA SQUARE

There is something floral for everyone at Marina Square Shopping Mall. Until Feb 25, its Zodiac Topiary Garden allows shoppers to get their zodiac reading for the year.

Exclusive red packets featuring six floral designs with a contemporary touch are available till Feb 15. A collaboration between the mall and local fashion illustrator Grace Ciao, these red packetsshow the flavours of spring.

Shoppers can redeem a different set each week with a minimum spend of $80 or get an additional premium set comprising all six designs with a minimum spend of $120.

Check out food options at Marina Square's restaurants, such as Putien's Pot of Goodies, Dragon Bowl's Prosperity Abalone Yusheng with Fish Roe or Dian Xiao Er's Double-Boiled Nourishing Collagen Brazilian Mushroom Soup, and other specially crafted Chinese New Year set menus.

Paw-fection — may fortune smile on those with style at jem

From today until Feb 15, redeem a festive eight-piece red packet set when you spend $68, or take home a Prosperity Pack comprising one lo hei plate and two pairs of chopsticks when you spend $238.

Jem’s exclusive deals with Robinsons, Yummi House, Pet Lovers Centre and Marche Movenpick are available from now till March 2.

At Make Up Store at Robinsons, get a lipstick and a bottle of nail polish (worth $64) for only $28, a lipstick, blusher and microshadow (worth $98) for $58, and receive an Inglot Metallic Eyeliner Gel (worth $27) with $48 spent.

Famous for its bird’s nest and honey, Yummi House’s hampers are 8 per cent off while pet owners can enjoy $8 off Pet Lovers Centre’s 500ml Aristopet Flea & Tick Spray for Dog and Cat ($31).

Valid for dine-in on weekdays after 6pm at Marche Movenpick Jem only, the restaurant’s New Zealand three-piece lamb chops with ratatouille, mashed potato and a glass of house wine ($44.90) is available at $31.90.