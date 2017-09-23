Celebrate new openings with discounts and freebies

COURTS

One of the leading retailers of home electronics, IT and furniture products, Courts Singapore opens its newly refurbished Jurong Point store today.

Tech fans rejoice, as the store boasts a brand new Courts Gaming Cube concept featuring brands like Dell's Alienware, Lenovo's Legion, Asus' Republic of Gamers and Acer's Predator, as well as an Apple concept area twice as large as its previous one.

The fifth Courts Design Studio in Singapore will also provide customers with in-store consultants and access to a personalised and comprehensive suite of home furnishing, interior design and flexible financing options.

To celebrate its opening, the Courts Jurong Point store will be offering two-week-long sales from today, with up to 80 per cent discounts.

LEVI'S

The US clothing brand opens its latest store at #01-14/15/16 City Square Mall today.

For today only and exclusively at Levi's City Square, the first 100 shoppers will enjoy special offers.

The first 10 shoppers will receive a free pair of Levi's jeans (worth up to $169.90), the next 35 shoppers a free Levi's leather coin pouch (worth $69.90) and the subsequent 55 shoppers a free Levi's tote bag (worth $39.90).

All 100 shoppers will also receive a free Levi's City Tee (worth $29.90) with purchase of any two pairs of Levi's jeans.

For today and tomorrow only, there is also a storewide "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" deal.

ION ORCHARD

In conjunction with its 8th anniversary, the shopping mall will be hosting an exciting outdoor fashion concert on Friday at its outdoor event space,

Highlights include a performance by popular Korean singer-actor Yook Sung Jae (above) as well as 24 models taking to the runway in the latest collections by Salvatore Ferragamo, Dsquared2, Carven, DKNY, Hardy Hardy and more.

From now till Oct 1, fans of Yook can pose with in-mall standees of him and submit creative photos via Instagram with the hashtag #ION8ight to win autographed copies of his latest album.

PREMIUM JAPAN FARMERS MARKET AT CHANGI T3

Adirect Singapore, the premium Japanese food distributor in Singapore and Zen-Noh International, one of Japan's leading exporters of Japanese agriproducts, have opened the Premium Japan Farmers Market at the public departure gallery of Changi Airport Terminal 3

There, you can pick up seasonal produce like Kyoho grapes or top-notch wagyu beef or seafood. You can also create a ready-to-eat bento box from an array of premium options by Japanese chefs. There is also a gifts section and an exclusive range of sake from private breweries in Japan.

As part of its opening celebrations, customers can get 10 per cent discount on all items.