Check out these deals and thrills

Gain City has new showrooms in Bedok Mall and Tampines Mall.

GAIN CITY

The local home appliance retailer has opened two new air conditioner showrooms in Bedok Mall and Tampines Mall, which brings the total number of Gain City showrooms to 12.

The latest additions feature the company's signature line-up of LIVE air conditioners from various leading brands, as well as friendly sales staff who will be there to guide shoppers through their purchases.

To celebrate, the largest air conditioner retailer in Singapore is having a two-week deal where customers can walk away with a pot set from WMF worth $457with every purchase of an air conditioner that is System 2 and above.

BUGIS JUNCTION X BUGIS+

- STAY ALIVE THIS HALLOWEEN 2017

This Halloween, the shopping centres are daring shoppers to face their fears with a larger-than-life immersive virtual reality (VR) gaming experience, the first time that malls in Singapore are hosting a VR experience of this scale.

The thrilling Time Zombies VR Competition will take place at Bugis+ Atrium, Level 2, and uses the latest Arctic Fox wireless technology, which will be making its South-east Asian debut.

Qualifying rounds will take place from Oct 13 to 26, 11am to 9pm daily.

On Oct 26 at 9pm, the top 10 players will be selected to proceed to the final showdown on Oct 29 from 2pm to 6pm.

Shoppers can present a receipt with a minimum spend of $20 in a single receipt at either Bugis Junction or Bugis+, or redeem one game play with 100 STAR$ via the CapitaStar app.

Prizes include CapitaVouchers worth up to $1,000, Samsung S7 Galaxy edge phones and Logitech speakers.

Two non-competitive games are also available.

From Oct 6 to 15, challenge your fear of heights with an exhilarating plank walk 50 storeys above ground while dodging creepy crawlies flying at them.

The Arizona Sunshine Zombie, from Oct 13 to 29, will challenge players to scour the Arizona desert for fellow survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

GIANT

Find out if you live in the most kiasu town in Singapore with the launch of the hypermarket and retail chain's ongoing quiz on your level of kiasu-ness.

PHOTO: GIANT

The 10 questions at www.giant.sg/kiasu-town ask shoppers about their shopping habits and the lengths they would go to for a good deal.

They fall into one of four categories - the "Atas Maximum" shopper, the "Bo Pian Heck Care" Shopper, the "Klassic Kiasu" and the "Lobang Queen".

The campaign ends on Oct 25.

A giveaway event with free Milo and ice cream will be held at the nearest Giant hypermarket for the town that eventually wins the title.