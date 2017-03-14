Check out these new products

BIORE

Get more protection, convenience and beauty with the upsized Biore UV Perfect Spray.

It offers maximum UV protection (SPF50+/PA++++), can be applied in one quick fuss-free spritz and does not interfere with your make-up.

Its light texture and waterproof and sweat-proof features also allows for comfortable wear for hours.

The upsized Biore UV Perfect Spray is available at $10.90 per 75g bottle.

MAMONDE

Rose Water Toner and Highlight Lip Tip PHOTO: MAMONDE

The South Korean beauty brand has launched its line of skincare and make-up products in Singapore. They are available on e-commerce site Lazada.

Star products include its 500ml Rose Water Toner ($38), which is ideal for keeping sensitive or dry skin hydrated. It can be used as a make-up cleaner, skin toner and facial mist.

Another star product is the Highlight Lip Tip ($18), which is available in 10 shades and provides a soft matte finish to your lips.

GUERLAIN

Mon Guerlain Bee Bottle PHOTO: GUERLAIN

French company Guerlain has launched its new fragrance Mon Guerlain.

Inspired by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, the perfume has hints of Tahitensis Vanilla and Carla Lavender.

To commemorate the launch, there is an exclusive Mon Guerlain Outpost set up beside Changi Airport's Terminal 1 Cosmetics & Perfumes central store until April 12. The exclusive Mon Guerlain Bee Bottle (pictured) will only be available at the Outpost, but the fragrance can be purchased at Tangs and Takashimaya.

Prices from $98 for the 30ml bottle.