Chinese New Year shopping mall deals

Have a waggin' good time this Chinese New Year @313

Come experience 313@somerset's many services and shopping privileges.

Made with fresh fruits, dairy-free whipping cream and fruit sorbet, "sweet bonbon" is the perfect indulgence at Korean dessert shop Café de Paris, which has speciality coffee and French cakes too.

For the guys, Korean hair salon KINGSMEN can transform any mane into a sharp clean look - a must-have when doing your New Year visits.

Until Feb 15, redeem an exclusive set of red packets and a prosperity pouch by spending $88, or win up to $1,280 worth of 313 vouchers after spending $68 to enter a lucky draw, in which CLUB313 members receive double chances at winning. All redemptions are limited to three same-day receipts.

Celebrate the arrival of spring at The Seletar Mall

Lose yourself in the mall's Fortune Garden that is themed 'Fortune All Around'. Spend $18 to toss either a coin into the Giant Wishing Well or a paper with a mock orange onto the Giant Wishing Tree to win a token.

Or spend $28 to spin the garden's Giant Wheel of Fortune and win SPH Malls vouchers and prizes. Remaining vouchers will snowball if not won, so one lucky shopper might walk away with the grand snowballed prize pool of $1,000 when the Fortune Garden and its activities end on Feb 21.

Meanwhile, stock up on Chinese New Year goodies at FairPrice Finest's Chinese New Year Fair. Until Feb 22, spend $68 in three same-day receipts at The Seletar Mall to enter the Fortune Draw and stand to win $14,000 worth of SPH Malls Vouchers and prizes.

All games are limited to one same-day receipt.

MUJI has just the right quality to start the New Year

MUJI celebrates CNY by offering functional products for family gatherings and New Year feasts.

The Men's & Ladies' Organic Cotton Double Gauze Series, which is 20 per cent off (usual price $49 to $69), captures the right amount of warmth to be snug in the monsoon weather but keeps you comfortably cool in sunny Singapore.

But to cool down even further, use MUJI's quiet Circulator Fan. It achieves a high-output airflow with little electricity consumption, balancing the room temperature and enhancing overall air circulation. Grab it now at 10 per cent off its usual price of $139.

Finally, indulge in Café&Meal MUJI's CNY set menu with specials like Pineapple Coconut Gateau, 16 Grain Rice, four deli CNY dishes and your choice of drink for $26.80 (usual price $30.70).

Enjoy a season of abundance this Lunar New Year with Robinsons

Head for the Robinsons Lunar New Year Fair at Nex and be spoilt for choice with festive goodies and ornaments from over 30 brands.

Indulge in delectable festive treats, including assorted cookies and snacks by Taiwanese Emperor and the all-time favourite King of Melon Seeds.

Sample freshly baked cookies from the live cookie-baking demonstration by Bread Garden bakery too.

Closer to town, shoppers who spend $80 on Little Green Bee's honey products at the Robinsons Lunar New Year Fair at Suntec City's East Atrium will receive a one-time free tour around Little Green Bee's D'Kranji Bee Farm and a goodie bag.

Also, the Trigona Honey Multipack worth $69.50 is now $37 for regular shoppers and $29.90 for OCBC Robinsons Group Visa Cardmembers and Suntec Members.

Both fairs run until Feb 14.