Christmas cheer at Kallang

The Christmas Village at Kallang Wave Mall features attractions like castle slide, giant maze and playhouse.

'Tis the season to be jolly as Kallang Wave Mall's first Christmas Village is now open with free admission.

From now till Dec 31, families can enjoy quality fun time at the indoor playground, which was specially designed in and imported from South Korea.

Made entirely of cardboard, the play space is eco-friendly and offers three exciting features that allow the little ones to have endless fun.

Begin your adventure at the giant maze, which covers an area of 23 sq m. This is the perfect opportunity for parents and children to bond at they attempt to find their way out of the zigzag path together.

The children can also explore the gingerbread house, a playhouse that encourages imaginative and creative play, as the cosy spot can be transformed into a sweet shop, castle or even Santa's cottage.

To top it off, a ride down the castle slide will leave them giggling with joy.

Ms Judy Wee, general manager of SMRT Alpha, which operates Kallang Wave Mall, told The New Paper: "We hope the Christmas Village will bring festive cheer to our family mall and allow children, parents and grandparents to share quality time together while capturing Instagram-worthy photos to add to the family photo album."

Besides the Christmas Village, there are plenty of other activities you can enjoy with your friends at Kallang Wave, which comprises Kallang Wave Mall, Singapore Indoor Stadium and Water Sports Centre.

These are some highlights:

FAMILY SPA TIME

For a relaxing experience, head to Yunomori Onsen and Spa at Level 2 of Kallang Wave Mall. Boasting 11 differentonsens (Japanese hot springs), onsen therapies, saunas, steam baths, Thai massages and spa treatments, it is the perfect year-end treat.

FESTIVE FEASTS AND DRINKS

If you are in the mood for a tipple, drop by Good Cheer 2 bar at Level 1 of Kallang Wave Mall, where you can play darts or belt out Christmas songs at its open-floor karaoke.

Right beside it is Al Capone's, which offers great live music, festive meals and cheap beers.

To watch sports live, visit Brewerkz Restaurants & Microbreweries at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where you can enjoy $3 off the beer of the week.

SPORTING FUN

Burn calories from all the festive feasting and drinking at Climb Central, which boasts the highest indoor rock climbing wall in Singapore, with 1,000 sq m of climbing space. Go to the basement of Kallang Wave Mall to scale the wall with your loved ones in friendly competition - loser pays for the next Christmas treat.

STAR WARS CHRISTMAS PROMOTION

From now till Dec 31, shoppers at Kallang Wave stand to go home with exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie premiums.

Spend a minimum of $160 to redeem a tablet pouch or a minimum of $220 to redeem a tablet pouch and tumbler (both at right).

Citibank SMRT card members are entitled to an additional $10 Kallang Wave voucher when they spend a minimum of $160.