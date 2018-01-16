CNY beauty buys

ETUDE HOUSE

PHOTO: ETUDE HOUSE

Doll up in the Year of the Dog with the adorable limited-edition Lucky Puppy Collection from the South Korean beauty brand. The collection features vibrant shades of red and pink along with designs of various dog breeds on the products.

Be top dog among your friends with the cushion cases ($18, above), Dear My Glass Tinting Lips-Talk colours ($7.90 for a case and $15.90 for a shade) and hydrating skincare sets ($49).

The Lucky Puppy Collection is available at Etude House stores islandwide and online at Lazada.

INNISFREE

PHOTO: INNISFREE

It is time to look good with Snoopy in the Innisfree X Snoopy Limited Edition Collection ($4 to $43) from the South Korean beauty brand.

Besides an array of cute products ranging from pastel nail colours, vibrant shades of the Vivid Creamy Tints and hand and body care sets, embrace the powerful vitality of the Jeju orchid and begin your journey to youthful-looking skin with the Orchid Purple Box ($43).

It comes with the Orchid Enriched Cream, Orchid Eye Cream, My Body Daphne Body Cleanser and Jeju Volcanic Color Clay Mask (Calming), in an exclusive travel-size beauty bag featuring Snoopy.

The Innisfree X Snoopy Limited Edition Collection is available at Innisfree stores until Feb 28.

SK-II

Paint your dreams with the Japanese beauty brand's Chinese New Year Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence ($269).

PHOTO: SK-II

It is inspired by the Chinese character for dreams. The iconic bottle is re-imagined in a chic and contemporary showcase of traditional Chinese calligraphy, and for the first time, in an auspicious deep red.

The bestseller is made up of more than 90 per cent Pitera - a natural bio-ingredient containing vitamins, amino acids and minerals - that helps boost hydration and keep the skin radiant and moisturised.

The SK-II Chinese New Year Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence is available until March at SK-II counters.