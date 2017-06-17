Courts celebrates Hari Raya

Enjoy in-store activities and extended shopping hours when you shop with Courts Singapore this festive season.

Shoppers will have an extra hour to browse through refreshing new styles at Courts Megastore in Tampines over the weekend, with discounts up to 50 per cent.

In-store activities include sewing classes and cooking demonstrations.

Shoppers will receive exclusive Hari Raya packets and $200 cashback vouchers when they spend a minimum of $100.

Up to $899 of decorative accessories can also be redeemed with furniture purchases.

Courts Megastore is located at 50, Tampines North Drive 2 and is open from 10am to 10pm on weekdays and from 10am to 11pm on weekends.

- SMITA TIWARY