Don't miss out this weekend

GIANT

Till mid-May, local supermarket chain Giant is running a healthy eating campaign, the Goodness Gang, which features fruit and vegetable characters and includes kid-friendly in-store features, educational tours and recipes.

PHOTOS: GIANT

There is a Goodness Gang Hunt, where customers can collect character QR codes scattered around the store.

Collect all 16 Goodness Gang character QR codes to take part in the Giant Draw to win either a 20cm or a one-metre plush toy.

Head to Giant's roadshow at Suntec City Mall Hypermarket from 11am to 3pm tomorrow for a meet-and-greet with Max Mushroom or Cathy Carrot.

The first 300 kids will get a free goodie bag.

For more information, visit www.giant.sg/goodness-gang.

FRASERS MALLS

Take your picnic mat to Waterway Point Basement 1 at 7.30pm to catch Long Long Time Ago tomorrow and Long Long Time Ago 2 on Sunday.

PHOTOS: CAROUSELL

At The Centrepoint, from noon to 7pm, shoppers can refresh their wardrobes with homegrown marketplace app Carousell's Charity Clothes Buffet.

At the event, shoppers can purchase a buffet bag ($5 to $15) and take home as many pieces of clothing as their bag can fit.

All funds raised will be donated to the Salvation Army.

NESCAFE

From now to Monday, shop at local megastore Courts for an exclusive promotion.

PHOTOS: NESCAFE

Save more than 30 per cent on products, such as the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo Cherry Red coffee machine.

The Piccolo is a stylish capsule coffee machine with a compact body. Its manual lever lets you choose the amount of coffee you want.

Coffee freshness is also preserved with hermetically sealed capsules, for a rich and aromatic cup. The machine ($89, usual price $109) comes with two boxes of capsules free.

ELO WATER

Homegrown brand Hyflux is a specialist in water treatment and among the top global desalination plant providers.

PHOTOS: ELO WATER

The revolutionary technology behind ELO Water - offered at HyfluxShop - allows a high level of oxygen to exist in a stable bound form that is said to promote quick absorption by the body, restoring its natural balance and enhancing overall wellbeing.

ELO Water comes in 1.5-litre bottles (6 for $60), 750ml bottles (12 for $66) and 450ml bottles (12 for $44). Delivery can be arranged upon request.

ELO Water is available online at www.elowatershop.com, ELO Lab, City Square Mall and ELO Water Therapy Centre, Belvedere.