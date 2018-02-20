'Double happiness' for everyone at Singapore Sports Hub

One of the prizes is a Kallang Wave Mall Climb Central voucher.

The 'Good Things Come in Pairs' campaign is held at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Every shopper stands to win in the Scratch & Win contest.

Good things come in pairs, goes the Chinese saying, and it is even more apt during this festive period.

Families and friends, for example, visit one another with pairs of mandarin oranges to symbolise the passing on of good luck.

The Chinese symbol for "double happiness", drawn in black calligraphy on red decorations, can also be spotted in streets and shops. Some Chinese households even have it stamped high on their walls and doors.

This year, Singapore Sports Hub is no exception.

Everyone, from young to old, has the chance to win some double happiness in their "Good Things Come in Pairs" campaign.

The Scratch & Win competition is far and away the highlight of the campaign, involving a sure-win scratch card. It runs from now to March 9.

Every shopper can stand a chance to win Kallang Wave Mall vouchers worth up to $880.

For sporty folks looking to break a sweat with family and friends, another prize is a Kallang Wave Mall Climb Central voucher that allows one free entry for an adult.

Climb Central is Singapore's tallest indoor air-conditioned rock climbing gym with around 1,000 sq m of climbing wall space.

For people looking to relax at a more leisurely pace, there is the chance to win free entry to the Lazy River at Singapore Sports Hub's Splash-N-Surf, where they can enjoy other attractions like wave riding or the outdoor water park.

All they have to do is collect a redemption card from the information counter and two stamps from two different participating venues.

Stamps can be collected with a minimum purchase of $8 per transaction. Transactions across different days are valid as long as they stamp their card on the day of each transaction at the venue where the transaction was made.

Participating venues include Kallang Wave Mall, OCBC Arena, OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore Sports Museum, Splash-N-Surf and the Water Sports Centre.

And what is a competition without a bonus round? Shoppers stand to win even more if they write down a creative Chinese New Year couplet or greeting on their redemption cards.

Three lucky winners will get a pair of tickets to any Singapore Sports Hub event that takes place from April to July, subject to availability.

Potential events they can win tickets to include the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, where 16 of the world's best men's rugby sevens teams compete.

There will be live music and mouth-watering food, and concert tickets for international stars, including Harry Styles, Katy Perry and The Script.

After collecting two stamps and jotting down their Chinese New Year couplet or greeting on their redemption cards, shoppers can head for the Visitors Centre, which is open from 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 9pm on weekends, eve of public holidays and public holidays, to redeem a scratch card and its corresponding prize.

Go wild with this since there is no limit to the number of scratch cards an individual can redeem.

Other than the Scratch & Win competition, the campaign also includes a public movie screening of the hit anime movie, Kimi No Na Wa, that will be shown at the open area outside OCBC Square on March 3 at 7.30pm.

This is in collaboration with Social Development Network's Spark Connections initiative, which organises specially curated events for eligible individuals.

Kimi No Na Wa follows two teenagers - rural girl Mitsuha Miyamizu and urban boy Taki Tachibana - as they swap bodies and sporadically experience slices of each other's lives.

It was a huge commercial success in many countries, from South Korea to New Zealand.

The movie has also clinched numerous awards in international film festivals, including the Best Animated Film at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and the Arigato Award at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival two years ago, which honoured films that made extraordinary contributions to the Japanese film industry.

Last year, Hollywood producer J.J. Abrams, who wrote and produced hit films like Armageddon in 1998 and the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, even announced that he was working with Paramount Pictures on an American remake.

Head for the Singapore Sports Hub to enjoy its diverse venue offerings and programmes, and create extraordinary experiences and unforgettable memories with your loved ones.