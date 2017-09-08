Shopping

End-of-holidays fun at the malls

Sep 08, 2017 06:00 am

With the September school holidays coming to a close, this is your last chance to catch your favourite cartoon characters up close.

Nickelodeon's popular animated series Shimmer & Shine is putting on its first live show at​ City​ ​Square​ ​Mall until Sunday, as part of its A World Of Zahramazing Fun programme, which runs until Oct 1.

Over at Waterway Point until Sunday, gear up for the mall's Cars 3 Racing Mania, which consists of a Super Motor Pit Stop featuring a heart-stopping tyre-changing activity and an interactive Play Zone where you can get fast and furious with the movie's diecast model cars.

