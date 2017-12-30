End the year with an epic voyage

$8 off your grab fare when going to W. Atelier’s Toto gallery at Apex @ Henderson.

Go on an epic voyage at Resorts World Sentosa’s revamped maritime experiential museum.

$2 Nomi Japan has more than 1,000 items.

For those who fancy all things Japanese, head to $2 Nomi Japan (Nomi Japan) at the second level of Marina Square.

With more than 15,000 products ranging from Japanese food, beverages, stationery, health and beauty to home needs, customers will be spoilt for choice by the range of products directly from Japan.

Also setting up its flagship store on the same level is Singapore-based home and lifestyle accessories brand, Wandewoo.

Its handmade products, priced from $10, will give your living and working spaces a major boost.

Wandewoo's product and creative director Sonny Boey has also added sustainable woodware, hand-painted sculptures and intricate ceramic pieces to the shop's interior, adding a welcomed dose of cosiness.

Join four legendary seafarers and explore the Maritime Silk Route at the Maritime Experiential Museum, which opened yesterday at Resorts World Sentosa.

Watch pirates search for loot and test your navigational skills at the Pirate Encounter and Learning to Navigate zones respectively.

Then, walk through the multi-sensory exhibits at the bustling ports of Quanzhou, Oman, Calicut and Malacca in Ports of Call. Discover the emergence of past currencies in Maritime Coin History and learn about Singapore's port history in Singapore Maritime Legacy.

Singapore residents enjoy special one-day tickets at $9 for adults, $6 for children and $5 for senior citizens.

Enjoy $8 off your Grab fare using the code watelier8 when travelling to Toto Gallery in W. Atelier's showroom at Apex @ Henderson to shop for innovative and pristine Japanese bathroom products.

Simply key in the address 201 Henderson Road, Singapore 159545 between 10.30am to 5pm on weekdays and receive a gift upon arrival.

The code will be valid from Jan 2 to 31 and is limited to one use for each person.

INAUGURAL TRANSFORMERS RUN SINGAPORE 2018

Choose either Team Autobot or Team Decepticon for the 5km Transformers Run Singapore 2018 on Jan 6, 4pm at Sentosa.

See popular characters such as Bumble Bee and Megatron along the route, which starts at Palawan Green.

Participants will each receive a goodie bag with an official T-shirt, discount coupons and a finisher medal.

From 12pm, enjoy a carnival with Nerf game trials, inflatables, on-stage activities, food and drink stalls and a meet-and-greet session with Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee.

The event is jointly organised by I-PROMO and Infinite Possibilities, alongside South West Community Development Council, Community Chest, Sentosa and Kallang Wave Mall.

A standard ticket is $85, which can be purchased now at transformersrun.com.sg

Registration ends on Jan 6.