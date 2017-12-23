End the year with a shopping spree

GAIN CITY

The local home appliance retailer has recently opened two new showrooms - an air-conditioner showroom in Northpoint City and a full showroom at Tampines 1.

The former features Gain City's signature line-up of air-cons from various leading brands. Shoppers can also pick up a blood pressure monitor (worth $138) plus a personal blender (worth $99) for free with purchase of any System 2 air-con and above, exclusively at the Northpoint City outlet

The Tampines 1 showroom houses home appliances such as fridges, washing machines, televisions, cameras, laptops and more, and is offering 20 per cent off all IT accessories.

Shoppers there can also get free WMF Cookware (worth $457) and a blender (worth $99) with a minimum spend of $1,500 on participating brands, limited to one redemption for each customer.

The first 100 to shop at each of these showrooms daily will receive 15 per cent off air-con servicing .

GIANT

The hypermarket and retail chain has rolled out four cost-saving deals this Christmas.

Until Dec 28, spread festive cheer with bottles of sparkling juice (two for $4.95)

Alternatively, surprise someone with the Oral-B PRO 500 electric toothbrush with Cross Action toothbrush ($49), which has cross action bristles able to sweep away more dental plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Giant is also holding a clearance sale with up to 60 per cent off on more than 8,500 products in stores islandwide.

MUJI

The Japanese retail company, which sells a variety of household and consumer goods, will be shutting down its Singapore e-commerce website on Dec 25 at 11.59pm, and all orders will be processed and fulfilled by Dec 29.

Customers can enjoy 50 per cent off items in the clearance section on the website, and a further 15 per cent discount using the code MJFDCS15 during check-out.

Muji is targeting to re-launch a new user-friendly web portal in the coming months.

K+ CURATORIAL SPACE

Until Feb 4, K+ has turned its gallery over to 10 emerging artists from School of the Arts (Sota), who are showcasing and selling their art to the public.

K+ Sota: Invisible Ties feature works from Year 5 and 6 students. They explore the "invisible ties" we have to places, people and moments in time.

The exhibition is at Level 3 of Scotts Square and is part of the mall's Art of Giving initiative, where 50 per cent of all proceeds from sales of the art will be donated to HCA Hospice Care.