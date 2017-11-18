Enjoy shows and shopping this holiday

CHRISTMAS POW WOW@UOL GROUP OF MALLS

This month and next, enjoy three free live shows featuring characters from popular children's show Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and The Little Big Club at United Square and OneKM malls.

Peppa's Christmas Wish (Dec 7-17 at United Square) is a new musical filled with new songs, piggie-style dance moves, Christmas magic and the chance to meet Suzy Sheep for the first time.

At The Little Big Club - Christmas Carnival "Live" Show (Tuesday to Dec 3 at OneKM), join in the fun with Barney, Baby Bop, BJ, Thomas the Tank Engine, Mike the Knight, Angelina Ballerina and Alice. For the first time this season, you can have a photo taken with all seven superstars together right after each show.

So don't miss Paw Patrol's first mall show in Asia - Pups To The Rescue (Tuesday to Dec 4 at United Square and Dec 6-12 at OneKM) - as Skye joins his friends Ryder, Chase and Marshall in an action-packed, high-energy musical adventure.

OFFICIAL HAVAIANAS X QOO10

The Brazilian flip-flop brand's slippers were the top-selling items for the Singles Day event on the e-commerce platform, and the sale continues until tomorrow with a 60 per cent discount site-wide (www.qoo10.sg/shop/havaianas).

To ensure that customers have an enjoyable shopping experience, Official Havaianas and Qoo10 are launching the "happiness guaranteed" campaign together, offering strap replacement or a free exchange within 30 days of purchase at the retail outlet.

There are additional perks such as free delivery and Qoo10 Cart Coupons, which are applicable on top of the shop discount, so your slippers could end up being priced as low as $9.

BABY BABY 2017

With the needs of new and expectant parents in mind, the fair promises to be the one-stop marketplace for baby essentials.

Organised by Sphere Exhibits, the Christmas Edition will take place at Singapore Expo Hall 4A from Nov 24 to 26, 11am to 9pm (Friday and Saturday) and 11am to 8pm (Sunday).

Shop the latest products and services from over 500 brands, including nursing essentials, toiletries, bedding accessories, strollers, baby apparel, toys and health and wellness items.

Also check out talks on caring for sensitive skin by lawyer-turned-consumer awareness advocate Grace Tang, while registered nutritionist Sherlyn Quek discusses weaning and demonstrates how to make milk pudding and mushroom oats.

OLIVA FORTE

From now until Dec 6, the US health supplement brand is having a 10 per cent discount on its Oliva Forte Essence range (usual price $85) at selected Guardian, Watsons and OG stores.

The powerful antioxidant features Hidrox, a standardised freeze dried blend of organic olive juice patented by CreAgri.

It contains a high concentration of hydroxytyrosol - a natural olive polyphenols - with the highest level of free radical scavenging activity reported for any natural antioxidant compound.

It is specially formulated for promoting and maintaining healthy and youthful skin, and it helps in reducing wrinkles as well as lightening scars, blemishes and pigmentation. It also aids recovery from sun damage.