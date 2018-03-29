Explore TrollsTopia this weekend

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Spend your long Easter weekend at the integrated resort, which has rolled out new events and experiences for guests of all ages.

Step into the colourful world of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls with TrollsTopia at Universal Studios Singapore from now till April 29, as you join Poppy the troll on a journey filled with music, heart and adventure.

TrollsTopia is included in the theme park admission.

Or you can hop over to the S.E.A. Aquarium to learn more about amazing marine species at National Geographic's Ocean Record Breakers exhibition from now to May 20.

During the photo trail, guests will receive tips on how to capture stunning aquarium images even without an underwater camera.

Upload your photos onto Instagram and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

PHOTOS: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA,

NTUC FAIRPRICE

Eradicate the threat of bacteria and keep your hands clean with the supermarket chain's Moisturising Hand Soap ($2.75) and Anti-Bacterial hand soap ($2.90).

The former is a pH-balanced cleanser enriched with glycerin to soothe and hydrate skin.

Glycerin is an organic compound used in cosmetics to lock in moisture.

It is packaged in a transparent pear-shaped 500ml bottle and comes in three mixed floral scents - fresh mint and rosemary, violet and jasmine, and rose geranium - that leaves hands smelling delightful while feeling clean, soft and refreshed.

The antibacterial hand wash is a mean germ-killing machine, providing effective yet gentle cleaning action for skin.

It contains the active ingredient triclosan, an antibacterial and antifungal agent that kills germs, and aloe vera extract, which nourishes and moisturises hands.

It comes lightly perfumed in three fragrances - sunflower, lavender and lily.

PET EXPO

Get ready for a fun-filled weekend of "pawsitive" art and wellness as Pet Expo returns this year to the Singapore Expo Hall 7, from April 6 to 8.

The event partners local actors Paul Foster and Vanessa Vanderstraaten as well as local pet company Good Dog People to create art and dog fashion. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to selected animal welfare groups.

Pet owners can also look forward to a relaxing morning of yoga with their dogs, learn to manage pet health problems and emergency situations, and shop from local pet-preneurs at Pet Expo's first marketplace, Made In Singapore Square.

The event will be held from 11am to 8pm and pets are welcome.

Tickets are at $5 a day or $12 for a three-day pass and can be purchased at www.petexposg.com or at the door.