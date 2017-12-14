FairPrice adds British flavour to a local Christmas with Tesco goodies

(Above) The Tesco concept store is also at FairPrice Finest Bukit Timah Plaza.

(Above) A Tesco Store-in-Store at FairPrice Finest Marine Parade, which carries Tesco wines.

You can now add a British touch to your Christmas supermarket runs with more than 400 Tesco products at various FairPrice outlets.

The local supermarket chain has become the first and only retailer in Singapore to offer products from the British retailer.

Exclusive to FairPrice, the products from the Tesco collection will also be available on FairPrice's online store.

FairPrice announced in June that it had officially partnered with the third largest retailer in the world as it realised that customers were familiar with the brand and were looking for more quality options.

Previously, Tesco had already made its way onto FairPrice shelves when the latter introduced a small range of products two years ago.

Since then, FairPrice has doubled the range of products available in store from the brand, as well as the number of outlets that offer it.

The expanded range includes the premium version of the brand, Tesco Finest, with products such as Fair Trade coffee, pasta from Italian town Gragnano, traditional British biscuits and a large selection of quality wines.

STORE-IN-STORE CONCEPT

Three selected stores - FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point, FairPrice Finest Marine Parade and FairPrice Finest Bukit Timah Plaza - have a Tesco Store-in-Store concept.

Theaim is to create a different shopping experience, according to FairPrice.

It features 150 specially curated Tesco products exclusive to the space and includes the widest selection of Tesco wines available in Singapore.

With this new partnership, shoppers can now load up on some of their favourite Tesco frozen cakes in delectable flavours, such as Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry Cheesecake and New York Cheesecake in a 450g to 500g pack ($11.50 for two).

(Above) A selection of products available in FairPrice outlets. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

Those dealing with a blue Christmas may want to consider grabbing the Tesco Salted Caramel or Pistachio ice cream ($6.95 a pack) for some festive cheer.

Families may also opt to usher in the festive season with a box of 50 bags of Tesco Finest English Breakfast Tea ($4.25 a box) or Tesco Ground Coffee in Colombian, French and Italian ($5.95 a pack).

In this season of giving, shoppers can also treat their children to a $1.95 packet of Tesco No Added Sugar Juice Drink in apple and orange flavours for a healthier treat.

And with every purchase of two bottles of Tesco Wine, shoppers will receive a free Tesco Wine Bag.