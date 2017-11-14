Fake youthful skin with these tricks

Everyone aspires to look like the most youthful version of ourselves.

Unfortunately, even if you wear sunscreen religiously, get lots of vitamins and minerals in your diet, drinks loads of water and hit the gym, you still cannot completely get rid of crow's feet and sunspots.

Rather than getting a nip and tuck, knock years off with these simple tricks.

GLOW UP

The key to looking younger is to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated. If your skin is feeling tight and parched, slather on moisturiser while your skin is still damp from cleansing.

When choosing make-up products, avoid heavy powder formulas and stick to creams, gels and liquids.

In addition to moisturising your skin, exfoliating it will also improve overall texture.

IN YOUR PRIME

Reduce the appearance of fine lines by prepping your skin with primer. It is a good idea to look for a primer with anti-ageing properties that will brighten and tighten your skin.

If you have wrinkles around your eye area, pat an eyeshadow base or primer to prevent your eye make-up from sliding.

YOUTH-FULL BROWS

If your eyebrows are on the skimpy side, they can age you.

Fill in any sparse spots with an eyebrow gel, tint or pomade.

For natural-looking brows, choose an eyebrow product that is lighter than your hair colour.

LIGHTEN UP

Add dimension to your features with a highlighter. Dab a small amount of liquid highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bones and inner corners of the eyes.

If your lips are starting to lose its volume, place highlighter on your Cupid's bow to fake fuller lips.

LASHINGS OF SERUM

Eyelashes will thin over time. Give your lashes a makeover by adding a lash-enhancing serum into your beauty regime.

For lashes that are curled to the skies, always go in with an eyelash primer before applying a coat or two of mascara.

PLAY UP THE CHEEKBONES

The best part about getting older is having a more pronounced bone structure, because women lose fat in their face over time.

Define your face and let your bone structure stand out more by placing blush along the highest points of your cheekbones.

Swop your powder blush for a cream one because powder blush is more likely to accentuate the fine lines on the cheeks.

LESS IS MORE

Use full coverage foundation only on parts of your face where you need it most.

Always conceal after foundation rather than before.

By doing so, you will use less product, and your make-up will look more natural and less cakey.

To conceal dark spots, opt for a concealer that is slightly darker than your skin - but lighter than the spots - so your make-up does not look ashy.

Top it all off with a translucent powder instead of a tinted powder for a barely-there look.

This article first appeared in Her World Online (www.herworldplus.com).