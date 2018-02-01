Family and farm-friendly prawns

Aqua Natur's range of organic prawns is suitable for all Chinese New Year dishes, including tiger prawn tang hoon.

Prawns are a staple of Chinese New Year reunion meals, be it in the steamboat or in dumplings. The crustaceans symbolise wealth as they resemble golden ingots.

Some people believe that prawns represent happiness - in Cantonese, prawns are called "har", which mimics the sound of laughter.

Certain ways of shrimp and prawn farming have raised environmental concerns about the mangrove ecosystem.

Environmental organisation Greenpeace said creating ponds for shrimp and prawn farming has led to the destruction of mangroves, which are important in protecting coastlines and supporting other marine species.

The Mangroves and Markets project aims to replicate and expand the sustainable integrated mangrove-shrimp and prawn farming model along half the mangroves in Vietnam's Mekong Delta.

AQUA NATUR ORGANIC PRAWNS

This Chinese New Year, treat your family and friends while playing a part in bettering the environment - opt for prawns farmed in the sustainable mangrove forests of the Mekong Delta, such as the Aqua Natur Organic Prawns.

Through sustainable forestry, the farm for the Aqua Natur Organic Prawns maintains 50 per cent mangrove tree coverage, contributing significantly to the protection and conservation of mangrove forests.

Meanwhile, the prawns have a fuller taste as they mature by feeding on naturally occurring plankton that come from the composting of falling mangrove leaves, instead of artificial feed.

Another principle of organic aquaculture is the careful selection of sites and protection of adjacent ecosystems.

For instance, when chemicals such as antibiotics are added to control diseases in farming ponds, not only will nearby aquatic life be impacted - public health will also be affected, as the method can result in antibiotic resistance in bacteria, causing consumers to be prone to more diseases.

No antibiotics or hormones are used to boost the growth of the Aqua Natur Organic Prawns, and no chemicals or pesticides are used to alter the mangroves' environment.

Aqua Natur's processing plants are certified by international organic bodies, and its Black Tiger Prawns and White Prawns have obtained Naturland organic certification.

The prawns are also processed and frozen individually and by hand without the use of additives or chemicals.

PHOTOS: NTUC FAIRPRICE, TNP FILE

Exclusive to FairPrice, the range includes: Aqua Natur Organic Black Tiger Prawns (XL) 250g ($13.95), Aqua Natur Organic Black Tiger Prawns (M) 250g ($11.95) and Aqua Natur Organic White Prawns (L) 250g ( $10.95). They are available at FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest and selected FairPrice Supermarkets.

Plus, you will be able to bring happiness to families and friends of all races and religions this Chinese New Year as the range of Aqua Natur Organic Prawns is halal-certified.

PHOTOS: NTUC FAIRPRICE, TNP FILE

The Aqua Natur Organic White Prawns have a mild and delicate sweet flavour, making them suitable for sweet, sour or spicy dishes. This type of prawns is also best served warm - for instance, in steamboats or piping hot dumplings.

Not only are the Aqua Natur Organic Black Tiger Prawns naturally sweet, they are also succulent, boasting a meaty texture. They are suitable for all types of dishes, and you can consider serving them in cold salads or platters for reunion meals.