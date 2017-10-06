Family festival encourages parents to be proud of their children

In today's world, parents can get so caught up in worldly worries that they forget to give their children what they really need.

MindChamps, a major operator of pre-schools, has organised a family festival to give parents an opportunity to show their love for their children. Tomorrow and Sunday, from 10am to 9pm, head to the I'm Proud Of You - A Champion Family Festival at Singapore Expo Hall 1 for the largest indoor carnival organised in Singapore. In addition topony rides and meet-and-greet sessions with Pororo characters, families can attend talks about parenthood and child development.

Tomorrow, One FM 91.3 DJ Shan Weewill talk about fatherhood at 3.30pm, then explore the benefits of using current affairs to talk about values and attitudes with children with Ms Debra Ann Francisco, a Ministry of Education educator, at 5pm.

The festival will feature sessions with Pororo characters. PHOTO: MINDCHAMPS

At noon on Sunday, child psychologist Carol Balhetchet will talk about the core emotional needs of a child and how parents can grow a loving bond with their children.

Tickets are available at $38 (adult) and $48 (child) from www.iamproudofyou.com and at the venue.