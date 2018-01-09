Fashion finds

KEEPERS

The addition of veteran local fashion designer Thomas Wee to Keepers' designer repertoire marks another milestone for the retailer of works by select independent designers.

Known for his refined demi-couture creations and limited-edition ready-to-wear collections, Wee still does his own pattern-making and tailors one piece a design, making another only after the first is sold.

The Thomas Wee White & Black Resort collection ($240 to $880) of coordinates and dresses is available at Keepers National Design Centre.

ADDICTS ANONYMOUS

The brainchild of Enviably Me - the Singapore distributor of Melissa and EMU Australia footwear - Addicts Anonymous was born out of a desire to offer millennials trendy quality products for every occasion and fuel their unbridled addiction for fast-fashion shoes.

Prices range from $43.90 for flat mules to $69.90 for sneakers with floral applique.

Addicts Anonymous' first pop-up store is at Plaza Singapura #B1-17A until June. You can also buy its footwear online through Zalora.

POH HENG

An official licensee of Sanrio's My Melody, the local jeweller is introducing the My Melody Limited Edition Pendant ($620) featuring the beloved character.

It is set in 18k rose gold, with her famous bow embellished with pink sapphires for a charming pop of colour.

The collectible adds a touch of flirty girlishness to any outfit and is available at all Poh Heng stores.