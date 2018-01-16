Fashion finds

ASICS

To celebrate the 20th iteration of the Gel-Nimbus series, the Japanese footwear brand has launched a new edition of its most popular long-distance shoe, the Gel-Nimbus 20 ($259).

The lightest model in Gel-Nimbus history, the Gel-Nimbus 20 is the leading cushioning model made for the runner in everyone.

Featuring the new gradient jacquard mesh structure, the shoe is designed with strategic 3D-printed overlays that wrap and support the foot throughout a run.

The combination of its patented FlyteFoam midsole inserts with Gel technology gives the Gel-Nimbus 20 superior cushioning, shock absorption and a lightweight feel.

The shoe is available at all Asics stores and counters here.

CASIO

The Japanese electronics company has released a specially designed G-Shock - the DW-6900CB-1CNY18 ($229) - to commemorate the incoming Year of the Dog. A stylised canine is rendered starkly in gold on black, and the colour palette is mirrored throughout the timepiece for a sophisticated alternative to the reds that typically dominate Chinese New Year.

Like every other G-Shock, the DW-6900CB-1CNY18 is built on a platform of toughness honed over the past 35 years.

Shock-resistance aside, the watch is waterproof to 200m and comes with a myriad of functions such as the chronograph, countdown alarm and world time display, making it a reliable companion wherever one may be - just like the dog. The DW-6900CB-1CNY18 is available at G-Factory outlets islandwide.

COCO TAKUMI

Travel the sartorial world with the home-grown multi-label boutique, which stocks both international and local brands.

One of Coco Takumi's curated labels is Metiseko, which pairs French sensibility with Vietnamese traditions.

Its Travellers Palm Pants' ($115) durable poplin in ultra-breathable organic cotton makes for perfect daywear, a partially elasticised waistband ensures a perfect fit, while a tapered leg gives a classic silhouette along with a modern print.

Coco Takumi also stocks Ailanto's Long Dress Short Sleeves ($968) and Touche's Open Back and Flocked Mesh Bodysuit ($145), all available at cocotakumi.com.