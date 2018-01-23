Fashion finds

SWAROVSKI

Embrace the romance in the air with the Austrian jewellery brand's Valentine's Day Collection ($99 to $599).

Ranging from ear cuffs, earrings, pendants and rings to necklaces and watches, the season's standout pieces are ultra-feminine designs that lend a fresh perspective to meaningful symbols such as the heart and knot, and feature a sublime palette of gold, rose gold and silver tones.

The collection is now available at all Swarovski boutiques islandwide.

REEBOK

The CrossFit Nano 8 training shoes ($189) are the eighth iteration of the well-loved franchise and feature the athletic footwear company's pioneering innovation Flexweave - an open figure-8 weave construction that can interlock unlimited strands of fibre, resulting in an all-round improved fit, lightness, durability and stability for the athlete who's always training.

The Reebok Nano 8 comes in white and black for men, as well as white and teal for women.

It is now available at Reebok, Royal Sporting House and Miss Fit stores.

ADIDAS

German athletic footwear and apparel label adidas Originals has revived the adicolor concept - its most iconic apparel franchise from the 70's - this year.

Drawing creative inspiration from past collections, adicolor SS18 plays around with tonal ensembles and logo proportions on its campus sneakers and stadium jacket.

Available in four classic primary colours - Bluebird, Fairway Green, Scarlett Red and Sun Yellow - the range celebrates colour for a new generation.

The adicolor SS18 collection ($40 to $140) is now available at adidas Originals stores, Star360, Tangs, Robinsons, AW Lab, Leftfoot and Zalora.

Selected footwear will be available at retail partners Limited Edt, Seek Official and The Social Foot.