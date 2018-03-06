Fashion finds

MARYLING

Embrace your individuality on International Women's Day on March 8 with the Italian fashion brand's Twiggy in Monochrome from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

It is inspired by Twiggy, the English supermodel who became an icon in the 60s and is known for her quirky style.

Maryling's monochrome pattern takes the form of a flattering A-line dress ($810), a crop top ($465) and a flowy maxi skirt ($545).

Twiggy in Monochrome crop top and maxi skirt. PHOTOS: MARYLING

Designed to be unique as separates yet still complementary, these versatile pieces open up limitless pairing options.

They are available at the Takashimaya Department Store.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

The local jewellery brand's International Women's Day collection encapsulates the boldness of women.

The Solidite series ($3,798 to $4,478) consists of a set of earrings and rings.

There is no identical pair. Each piece - like every woman - is special in its own way and has its unique story to tell.

Diamonds encrusted on the Solidite curves also represent the values of strength and toughness.

The collection is available at all Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques.

PHOTOS: LEE HWA JEWELLERY

EMBRACE JEWELLERY

In collaboration with the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO), the local jewellery brand's Re-Embrace Charity Drive is back this year from March 8 to May 8, in celebration of International Women's Day.

The aim is to encourage more people to donate their pre-loved jewellery pieces and accessories at Embrace Jewellery at Takashimaya Level 3, Kai Life at Holland Road Shopping Centre and Embrace+ at Tanglin Mall, which opens on April 8.

PHOTOS: EMBRACE JEWELLERY

The pieces will then be resold at SCWO's New2U Thrift Shop.

Proceeds from the charity drive will go towards Star Shelter, which provides a temporary refuge for women and their children who are survivors of domestic violence, and other SCWO initiatives.

Embrace Jewellery and SCWO have partnered for the first time to sell bracelets ($25) handmade by women from Star Shelter. They will be available later this month at Kai Life and Embrace+.