Fashion finds: New launches to get you through the new year

URBAN REVIVO

The Chinese fashion label is giving Singaporeans an opportunity to create their own look with apparel created specifically for the local market after setting up shop here in January.

With new pieces featuring oversized cuttings and typography prints, the new collections use lighter, more breathable fabrics, while still providing comfort.

Priced from $29.90 to $89.90, the range is now available at Urban Revivo's Raffles City and Plaza Singapura stores.

BATA

Nirvana fans can rejoice as the iconic Bata Hotshot ($119) favoured by Kurt Cobain is now available exclusively at the international footwear brand's VivoCity outlet.

The '90s grunge shoes are making a comeback with limited quantities in three colours: Black and yellow (favoured by the late US rocker), evergreen navy and red, and green and blue, an exclusive colour combination available only in Singapore.

The Bata Hotshot was developed in the early 1970s, and enjoyed a revival when Cobain added it to his regular on-stage wardrobe.

PHOTO: BATA

POH HENG

The local jeweller has released its Trust Diamonds, which possess a D grade on the GIA diamond colour scale, the highest attainable colour grade indicating the purest and clearest colour.

They also boast a minimum of a VS1 - given to a diamond with very small inclusions - grading on the GIA scale.

Prices range from $2,000 to $820,000 (for the 5.5 carat ring) and they are now available at all Poh Heng stores islandwide.