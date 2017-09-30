Fashion with a futuristic twist

PARAGON

The future of visual merchandising arrives at Paragon, possibly the first shopping mall along Orchard Road to present an eclectic display of fashion with robotic technology and virtual reality (VR) from now till Oct 15.

Be enthralled by the Samsung Gear VR experienceat the main atrium on level one, which transports shoppers to a one-of-a-kind VR fashion runway, as mannequins morph into models strutting on the runway.

Today and tomorrow, shoppers will also be in for a visual treat with the displays of Italian fashion brands Salvatore Ferragamo and Moschino's Fall/Winter 2017 collections.

Moschino will also be launching a special capsule collection of ready-to-wear handbags and accessories inspired by the My Little Pony universe.

This exclusive showcase will be located along Paragon's level one linkway.

HER WORLD

The top local women's magazine has unveiled a new logo - the letters "H" and "W" in two colours. The October relaunch issue will have three different covers.

Her World's wedding magazine Her World Brides will launch the biannual Her World Brides Luxe edition on Oct 6, and it will be published every October and April.

Her World will also present the opening show at Singapore Fashion Week on Oct 26, with a bold new collection by Lai Chan, a local designer.

STARBUCKS SINGAPORE

The American coffee chain has released its 2018 Starbucks Planner by Moleskine ($38.90) in collaboration with the Italian manufacturer, papermaker and product designer at all of its outlets.

It comes in a new finishing - light and dark denim - and features a monthly calendar, weekly calendar with space for notes and 52 ruled pages spanning December 2017 to 2018.

Also available in mint and pink, each planner comes with a special 2018 Starbucks card.

PILOT FRIXION X YELLOW RIBBON PROJECT

As part of Pilot Frixion's 10th anniversary, Japanese stationery company Pilot has pledged to raise funds for the Yellow Ribbon Project.

All of the nett sales proceeds of the Frixion packs will go to the community initiative that supports former offenders in their reintegration into society.

Frixion packs containing a Frixion Clicker, Frixion Wand and Frixion Light are available at all Popular stores at the price of $5, down from $5.50, from now till Oct 14.