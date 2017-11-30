Fine wines to lift festive spirits
Eat, drink and be merry at The Finest Wine Market at Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay
Make Christmas as fine as wine by visiting The Finest Wine Market at Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay from tomorrow to Dec 26, 4pm to 11pm.
The Finest Wine Market is situated amid the carnival attractions and photo installations in the Yuletide fair, where visitors can clink glasses with their companions while having a lovely time under the dazzling Luminarie lights.
With more than 130 products at The Finest Wine Market, including varieties from different wine countries such as the US, France, Japan, Spain and New Zealand, visitors can expect to be spoilt for choice when choosing their celebratory drinks for the holidays.
Festive wine deals are also available to spice up the season of giving.
From Dec 8, visitors can enjoy a bottle of Tesco Lambrusco Rosso (750ml) at only $10.
By spending $250 at the Penfolds booth, visitors can receive a free bottle of Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay (750ml).
Selected wines are also available for sampling at each booth.
Wine's greatest partner, cheese, is also available at The Finest Wine Market.
DEALS
Visitors can find their favourite wine and cheese pairings and also a festive deal.
They can receive a free cooler bag worth $9.90 with any three packs of cheese purchased.
If wine is not your cup of tea, fret not as the The Finest Wine Market also offers deli items. Festive deals for deli items are available too.
Purchase a $10 Christmas Gift Voucher to enjoy unlimited free wine tasting, and to offset purchases at The Finest Wine Market from now to Dec 26, or at any FairPrice Finest stores till Dec 31.
Visitors can savour the delicious deli items with the free homemade sauce by Swiss Butchery's master butcher and get a cooler bag with every porcini ham purchased.
With these deals, you might be raring to take a sleigh ride to the Christmas Wonderland.
With an accumulated spending of $300 in three receipts from now to Dec 10 at any FairPrice Finest stores, you can get a pair of free Christmas Wonderland tickets, which are usually priced from $4 onwards.
On top of that, you are also entitled to a pair of redemption coupons for free wine tasting.
Let loose this festive season and have some wine at The Finest Wine Market in the Christmas Wonderland.
Be creative with optical illusion walls while shopping at FairPrice
The Christmas period might be a little frantic for some.
From choosing the right decoration and food for a party to sending out the invitations - and shopping for presents - there are many things to be done.
But Christmas is also about spending time with loved ones. Sometimes, quality time is one of the best gifts we can offer to those who matter.
So what better way to combine shopping and spending time with your loved ones than trying your hand at the claw machine or posing at the 3D optical illusion wall while hitting the store together?
There is no white Christmas in our little red dot, but with special Christmas 3D optical illusion walls, you can fulfil fantasies of being in a winter wonderland through photos.
Challenge your family members to see who can come up with the funniest pose.
Be it pretending to balance on a bright red sleigh pulled by reindeers or pretending to build a snowman, customers can have fun creating photos worthy of Instagram at the 3D optical illusion walls of selected FairPrice outlets.
Also, stand a chance to win $50 FairPrice Gift Vouchers.
Customers can participate by uploading their most creative photos onto Instagram with the hashtag #JollyFairPriceXmas and tagging the location.
The contest has started and ends on Dec 27. The top 20 creative poses will be chosen as winners.
Some children, or even adults, may say that the claw machine is one of the most addictive arcade games.
This Christmas, claw machines can also be found in selected FairPrice outlets.
Family members can huddle together in excitement as they watch one another attempt to win a Christmas treat from FairPrice's claw machine from now until Dec 27, after spending a minimum of $50 in a single receipt.
From travel cutlery sets to groceries such as potato sticks, customers can have fun "clawing" out a gift before setting it below the Christmas tree.
This is also one of the best ways to get a gift and surprise themselves after shopping.
If that is not enough, fret not.
FairPrice will be giving out $100,000 worth of $500 Gift Vouchers to 200 lucky winners.
Customers are eligible to apply after spending a minimum of $30 in a single receipt. Check out the Christmas e-catalogue at http://po.st/JollyFairPriceXmas for more deals.
