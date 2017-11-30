Fine wines to lift festive spirits

Make Christmas as fine as wine by visiting The Finest Wine Market at Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay from tomorrow to Dec 26, 4pm to 11pm.

The Finest Wine Market is situated amid the carnival attractions and photo installations in the Yuletide fair, where visitors can clink glasses with their companions while having a lovely time under the dazzling Luminarie lights.

With more than 130 products at The Finest Wine Market, including varieties from different wine countries such as the US, France, Japan, Spain and New Zealand, visitors can expect to be spoilt for choice when choosing their celebratory drinks for the holidays.

Festive wine deals are also available to spice up the season of giving.

Enjoy the dazzling Luminarie lights at the Christmas Wonderland. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE, CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

From Dec 8, visitors can enjoy a bottle of Tesco Lambrusco Rosso (750ml) at only $10.

By spending $250 at the Penfolds booth, visitors can receive a free bottle of Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay (750ml).

Selected wines are also available for sampling at each booth.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE, CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

Wine's greatest partner, cheese, is also available at The Finest Wine Market.

DEALS

Visitors can find their favourite wine and cheese pairings and also a festive deal.

They can receive a free cooler bag worth $9.90 with any three packs of cheese purchased.

If wine is not your cup of tea, fret not as the The Finest Wine Market also offers deli items. Festive deals for deli items are available too.

Purchase a $10 Christmas Gift Voucher to enjoy unlimited free wine tasting, and to offset purchases at The Finest Wine Market from now to Dec 26, or at any FairPrice Finest stores till Dec 31.

Visitors can savour the delicious deli items with the free homemade sauce by Swiss Butchery's master butcher and get a cooler bag with every porcini ham purchased.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE, CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

With these deals, you might be raring to take a sleigh ride to the Christmas Wonderland.

With an accumulated spending of $300 in three receipts from now to Dec 10 at any FairPrice Finest stores, you can get a pair of free Christmas Wonderland tickets, which are usually priced from $4 onwards.

On top of that, you are also entitled to a pair of redemption coupons for free wine tasting.

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE, CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

Purchase a $10 Christmas Gift Voucher to enjoy unlimited free wine tasting and to offset purchases at The Finest Wine Market from now to Dec 26, or at any FairPrice Finest stores till Dec 31.

Let loose this festive season and have some wine at The Finest Wine Market in the Christmas Wonderland.