First-in-S'pore products from Japan and premium rice brand from Korea

RAFFLES CITY SHOPPING CENTRE

Unwanted lipsticks donated by people have been used as part of an art installation by Cultural Medallion recipient and multimedia artist Chng Seok Tin.

A collaboration between the Raffles City Shopping Centre and Very Special Arts Singapore, the artwork comprises 46 brightly coloured flowers handmade from treated aluminium foil and decorated with the lipsticks

Called No Indecent Assault In Speech, the installation was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Ms Chng also designed three red lip sofas in different sizes for shoppers to rest on while appreciating the main installation, which is on display at Raffles City Shopping Centre from now till Nov 7.

TONG SENG PRODUCE

The local rice importer and distributor has brought in Super Oning Koshihikari, a premium rice brand produced in Pyeongtaek City and used in many Korean restaurants.

Its quality is ensured through strict management and the product was conferred the Good Agricultural Practices certification in South Korea.

This includes cutting-edge storage and milling facilities to guarantee optimum drying temperature control and moisture retention throughout all processing stages.

Super Oning Koshihikari is available now at selected Cold Storage, Meidi-Ya and Isetan supermarkets in bags of 4kg ($32) and 10kg ($59.95).

FIL SKIN & BODY INTELLIGENCE

The local skin and body specialist's new 3,000 sq ft medispa at Ion Orchard offers four consultation rooms and 14 treatment rooms, where customers can relax in splendour and serenity.

It is offering the FIL Hi Lift Treatment at the price of $450 (from the usual price of $1,712), a 30- to 60-minute non-invasive, non-surgical face treatment that boasts the dual effect of skin tightening and tissue contraction.

Also available is the FIL Premium skincare range, which helps reverse signs of ageing, alleviate inflammation, improve skin's collagen foundation and restore suppleness for a smoother and brighter complexion.

WELCIA-BHG

Japanese drugstore chain Welcia has opened its flagship store at department store BHG Bugis.

It is introducing more than 1,000 first-in-Singapore products from Japan.

These include items from brands such as Suisai, Q&P Kowa Gold, Vantelin and Dr Nail.

The 2,700 sq ft store also stocks more than 7,000 health, beauty and wellness products.

There is an in-house pharmacy, health and beauty advisers on hand to provide beauty counselling and health advice, and dedicated self-check corners for shoppers.