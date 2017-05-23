Floral allure and upsized renewed hope

KENZO

Created by master perfumers, Flower by Kenzo Eau de Lumiere offers a dazzling scent punctuated by honey notes.

The flash of bergamot from Calabria, Italy, also lends the fragrance an elegant freshness and releases a vibrant, edgy and spontaneous energy.

This new eau de toilette scent is currently available at Sephora and selected department stores such as Takashimaya and Robinsons, at $83 for 30ml, $116 for 50ml and $156 for 100ml.

PHILOSOPHY

US skincare brand Philosophy has unveiled its latest Renewed Hope In A Jar Jumbo.

A refreshing moisturiser available in 120ml at $99, it provides all-day hydration and soft, dewy smoothness with three forms of hyaluronate.

It improves the look of fine lines with a triple blend of alpha hydroxy acids that gently exfoliate the skin's surface. It lends the skin a re-energised glow by improving microcirculation while prickly pear flower extract stimulates enzymes to enhance a natural luminosity. Exclusively available at Sephora outlets and sephora.sg.

MAMONDE

Korean skincare and beauty brand Mamonde has renewed its Floral Hydro hydrating skincare range ($30 to $37).

Equipped with the powerful narcissus bulb extract, it is engineered to replenish moisture from the inside out.

Consisting of four hydrating products, including an ampoule toner and eye gel cream, the range uses an innovative Water-Cycle technology to instantly hydrate and lock moisture into the skin surface and stimulate creation of moisture.

It will be available from early next month on Lazada Singapore and at its first counter launch at Tangs VivoCity.