Fun for all at Changi mall

Plenty to do and buy at Changi City Point this GSS.

Changi City Point shopping mall is celebrating the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) in a big way.

I WANNABE AN ENTREPRENEUR

From now to June 11, Mr Bottle's Kids Party will organise a series of events called I Wannabe An Entrepreneur, aimed at teaching children how to run a business.

Children can attend science shows and magic shows, as well as workshops to learn balloon sculpting, and make money clips and wallets. They can also try their hand at selling the items.

The events will be held at the Level 1 Atrium between 11am and 9pm daily.

All proceeds will be donated to Very Special Arts Singapore, a charitable organisation that provides access to the arts and artistic opportunities for those with disabilities.

For more information on the workshops, visit www.ChangiCityPoint.com.sg

PROMOTIONS

Shoppers who charge at least $100 to their Citi Credit Cards at the mall will receive a $10 rebate. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit the customer service counter for details on the above and other promotions.