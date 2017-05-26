Fun for all at Changi shopping mall

Kids can attend Ice Cream Skool's Ice-cream Making and Flower Pot Cupcake Decorating Workshops at Changi City Point. (Above) Children having fun at the Mega Air Trampoline. (Below) Mr Bottle's Kids Party will be organising science shows.

Changi City Point shopping mall is celebrating the Great Singapore Sale in a big way.

Shoppers and their families will be able to enjoy great bargains and promotions.

There will also be a lot of activities for children and adults alike.

Nanyang Technological University undergraduate Serene Sim, 19, who lives in Bedok, said Changi City Point is one of her favourite shopping malls and hangout zones.

She said: "I am travelling overseas for a holiday soon, so the Great Singapore Sale couldn't have come at a better time.

"I will be spending lots of time at the mall this June as Changi City Point will have a lot of discounts and promotional offers for the items that I need."

Miss Sim added: "The other activities, especially the aerial playground and magic shows, will be exciting and loads of holiday fun!

"My nieces, aged six and nine, will definitely enjoy these activities and I will probably take them to the mall for this purpose."

Security officer Mahmud Sani, 40, and his family are also looking forward to spending time at the mall.

Mr Mahmud, who has three children aged seven, 11 and 13, said: "As Hari Raya Puasa is round the corner and just after the school holidays, the GSS promotions and offers at Changi City Point will be a great opportunity to get our new clothes and other household items to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

"My children will be able to enjoy themselves with the wide range of activities at the mall.

"If they are occupied, my wife and I can shop peacefully and to our heart's content."

I WANNA BE AN ENTREPRENEUR

Between June 5 and 11, Mr Bottle's Kids Party will organise an entrepreneur-themed series of events called I Wanna Be An Entrepreneur, which aims to teach children how to run a business.

Kids can attend workshops to learn balloon sculpting and make money clips and wallets. They can also try their hand at selling the items.

Magic shows organised by Mr Bottle's Kids Party will be held at 6pm daily and science shows will be at 12.30pm on June 10 and 11.

On June 6, there will be a talk about entrepreneurship while June 9, it will be on being your own boss. Both events are at 12.15pm. The events will be held at Level 1 Atrium between 11am and 9pm daily.

All proceeds will be donated to Very Special Arts Singapore, a charitable organisation that provides access to the arts and artistic opportunities for those with disabilities.

Pre-registration for the workshops will be done at the Customer Service Counter at Level 2 from May 29.

There are limited slots and registration will be on a first come, first served basis.

Visit the Customer Service Counter for details.

FREE MOVIE SCREENING

At 7.30pm tomorrow, at Level 3 The Arena, there will be a free movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets, a movie for animal lovers. There will also be a free flow of popcorn.

ICE-CREAM MAKING AND FLOWER POT CUPCAKE DECORATING WORKSHOPS

On June 17 and 18 at 2pm, kids can attend Ice-cream Making and Flower Pot Cupcake Decorating Workshops, organised by Ice Cream Skool.

Shoppers who spend at least $100* in a single receipt can enrol their children in these workshops for free.

MEGA AIR TRAMPOLINE

From June 23 to 26 between 11am and 9pm at Level 1 Open Plaza, children can enjoy the Mega Air Trampoline, created and organised in collaboration with Mega Adventure.

Those who spend at least $20* in a single receipt at the mall will get a free Mega Air ticket.

PROMOTIONS

Shoppers who charge at least $100 to their Citi Credit Cards at Changi City Point will receive a $10 rebate.

Also get a $5 Changi City Point Gift Card when you spend a minimum of $50 at the mall.Terms and conditions apply.

Head to Changi City Point and make your Great Singapore Sale dreams come true.

* Shoppers must personally present a maximum of three same-day, same-mall receipts and an NRIC/FIN on the day of purchase at Customer Service Counter, Level 2. This is limited to a maximum of one workshop and/or trampoline ticket redemption per Frasers Rewards member per day. It is on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last. Other terms and conditions apply.