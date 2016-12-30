Fun for the festivities

MELISSA

MELISSA SPRING/SUMMER 2017: MASH UP

The Brazilian shoewear label has launched an adorable collection for you and your little girl for Chinese New Year.

Famous fashion designer Jason Wu has revamped the classic style of Melissa Jean, creating it with a deep maroon colour and a grosgrain design on flats, perfect for the festive period.

For the little ones, the Melissa Jean design features a Mary-Jane shoe design instead.

The Melissa Jean + Jason Wu VI in red retails for $135 and will be available in January, while the Mini Melissa Jean + Jason Wu VI in red ($100) is now available.

IROO

MONOCHROME COLLECTION

The Taiwanese fashion label has released a line of versatile monochrome pieces for its new collection. The collection includes bottoms, dresses and even outerwear for days when you want to change your looks.

Prices range from $86.80 to $190.80.

KIPLING

KIPLING TRAVEL RANGE

Going on a holiday? These pieces from Kipling might just be perfect for you.

The collection features blacks to bright reds and blues to suit almost every personality.

Classic Kipling pieces such as the Cyrah S ($399) and Darcey ($245) are also in this collection.

The Bagtrack backpack, which can also be carried by hand, and the Sophronia, a small shoulder bag, can be very useful for on-the-go situations.

This collection is now available at all Kipling stores.