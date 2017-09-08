Gain City gives new homeowners even more savings

Determined to find the best deals for his new home, he scoured the country and even went to Malaysia to compare prices of furniture and home appliances.

In the end, Mr Joshua Nathan found everything he was looking for at a special sale he had stumbled upon on Facebook.

The 36-year-old local, a digital marketing specialist, was two months away from moving into his new Built-To-Order (BTO) flat in Ghim Moh when he found out about local home appliance retailer Gain City's first New Homeowner's Group Buy.

Launched in July, the by-invitation, closed-door event caters specially to new BTO home owners. It takes place every Friday from 6pm to 10pm at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut and every Sunday from 11am to 3pm at Gain City Ang Mo Kio.

Each time, the event can accommodate only 60 to 80 new homeowners, who enjoy exclusive bundle deals, vouchers and discounts as well as free home insurance plans.

Mr Nathan told The New Paper: "When I went for the event in July, there were ambassadors from the different electronic brands who advised us about their products, so we knew what we were buying."

He and his wife ended up purchasing a washing machine, an air-conditioning system and a stove, among others.

Two weeks after the couple moved into their flat, Mr Nathan noticed a small chip on the side of the stove and contacted Gain City. Within a week, the staff installed a new stove top.

Won over by the after-sales service, Mr Nathan said: "My wife says I am a difficult buyer, but Gain City was able to handle our complaints and questions well."

New BTO owners can sign up for the New Homeowner's Group Buy through the Gain City website, and other residents in the same estate will also be invited to join the event.

Gain City will keep purchased products for free in their warehouse for up to six months. The company's managing director Kenny Teo, 46, said: "Gain City is working towards being a new homeowner's one-stop shop."

According to him, Gain City receives about a hundred queries about the group buy each week. Air-conditioning sets and washing machines are their most popular items.

Mr Teo said: "We have collaborated with other brand owners and partners to keep the prices of our appliances as low as possible."

He added that Gain City plans to expand the group buy to include new owners of executive condominium units and private housing.