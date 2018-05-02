Shopping

Get up close with MXM

Shopping guide
K-pop duo MXM comprises Kim Dong Hyun (left) and Im Young Min. PHOTOS: BRAND NEW MUSIC
K-pop duo MXM comprises Kim Dong Hyun (left) and Im Young Min.Brand New Music
Sponsored Content
May 02, 2018 11:53 am

Calling fans of MXM. Here's your chance to get up close and personal with Kim Dong Hyun and Im Young Min.

Be at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut on Thursday, May 3, for MXM Open Press Conference in Singapore, and stand a chance to win a for the Open Press Conference. Winners will be picked on the day. 

The first 300 fans at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut will get a free GongCha Signature Pearl Milk Tea.

Visit MXM Match Up Open Press Conference in Singapore Facebook page for more information.

 

Taeyang at The Star Theatre on Oct 28
Music

Taeyang in S'pore: Energy and charm (but the shirt stayed on)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

k-pop