Get a fresh new look with these new products

INCLUSIVE BEAUTY

Barbadian star Rihanna launched her new make-up brand in more than 1,600 stores across 17 countries last Friday.

Touting her mandate of inclusivity, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna offers a wide range of products for traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, with formulas that work for all skin types.

These include the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($50), which comes in 40 shades, as well as the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer ($48), the lip gloss Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Lumnizer ($31) and six tools, such as brushes.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is available now at all Sephora stores and on Sephora.sg

GET SQUEAKY CLEAN

Keep your hair and skin radiant and moisturised with two new collections of South Korean shower products.

The Face Shop - Nature Collection's Beyond Best Body Shower Collection ($19.90 for 250ml) is made up of three shower creams. It also comes with a Beyond Revital Shower Gel ($19.90 for 250ml). Its ingredients include lemon, which prevents bacteria growth.

The other collection, Beyond Professional Defense Shampoo and Conditioner ($39.90 for 450ml), keeps your hair looking healthy and glamorous.

Both lines are available at all The Face Shop and The Face Shop - Nature Collection stores.

CUSTOMISE YOUR PALETTE

Step up your make-up game with the new My Palette range, South Korean brand Innisfree's latest product that allows you to build a palette perfect for you.

With new, easy-to-assemble magnetic cases, the "S" palette ($10) can house four eyeshadow pans or two blushers, the medium "M" palette ($13) can house eight pans, and the "L" palette ($17) can fit up to 18. There are 137 colours to choose from.

Innisfree also released four limited-edition compact cases with quaint illustrations by renowned illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli in S ($10) and M ($13).

The My Palette range and Olimpia Zagnoli cases are available at Innisfree stores islandwide.