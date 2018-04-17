Get your summer style on

BERING

The highlight of the Danish watch brand's new SS18 collection is the collaboration between Danish badminton world champion Viktor Axelsen and renowned Danish designer Max Rene.

It features a timepiece ($399) with two interchangeable straps of silicone blue and Milanese, and also has a little shuttlecock on the watch face.

The Max Rene x Viktor Axelsen collection is now available at Bering stores islandwide and online at www.cocomi.sg

PHOTOS: BERING

TIMBERLAND

From the outdoor lifestyle brand's Spring/Summer 2018 range, the Tropical Print collection ($69 to $119) is heating things up with fabrics that look and feel refreshingly cool.

Inspired by warm, lush jungles and rainforests, its shorts and tops bring refreshing patterns to the forefront of men's leisure outdoor fashion.

Coolmax cooling material shields against summer humidity for maximum comfort, whether on an exotic vacation or just braving the latest heatwave.

The Tropical Print collection is now available at Timberland stores islandwide.

PHOTOS: TIMBERLAND

ASICS

The Japanese footwear brand has launched its Sakura collection, inspired by the Japanese cherry blossom season.

Get ready to soar with the fast and light RoadHawk FF SP ($149, below). Thanks to its full FlyteFoam midsole, this responsive shoe will help you get up to speed in no time at all.

PHOTOS: ASICS

Inspired by clouds, the Gel-Nimbus 20 SP ($259) is built for comfort to help you go the distance. With FlyteFoam technology, this stylish training shoe will help you push harder on your runs.

Whether at the gym or on the street, the Gel-Kenun SP ($199, above), with its excellent cushioning, is perfect for those who won't compromise on style and substance.

The Sakura collection is now available at all Asics stores and counters.