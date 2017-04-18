Glow with these after-dark services

Treat yourself to a facial at 9pm, get a haircut at 1am or even enjoy a body massage at 3am. These beauty havens offer treatments until late to cater to those with busy schedules.

SPA RITUALS

Calla Spa

#01-500 to #01-504, Suntec City Mall Tower 2

Tel: 6336-2552

Open from 11am to 10pm

www.callaspa.com.sg

With its accessible location, this lavish spa is a convenient respite from the hustle and bustle of the everyday crowd.

Choose from a plethora of body treatments and facials, including full-body massages, firming and lifting facials and even eyebrow services.

If you have time to spare before or after your spa treatment, unwind in the mineral hot pool or steam and sauna rooms.

Bring your partner along and you can enjoy some couple time in a jacuzzi and sauna - in the comfort of a private suite.

There's also a bistro with a full menu (last order at 8.30pm) to complete your session.

A CUT ABOVE THE REST

Zig Salon

#01-15, Viva Vista Mall

Tel: 9651-0998

Open from 11am to 11pm

www.zigsalon.com

This two-seater hair salon is truly one of a kind.

To keep his services personalised, owner and hairstylist Zig Shee - who trained locally and in Japan, and was previously style director at Toni & Guy hair salon - tries not to schedule two strangers for hair treatments at the same time.

A full range of hair services is available here. You can get a haircut from $58 or a perm from $158.

In the casual atmosphere here, you can select your own music and bring your own food and drinks. Also, Mr Shee is happy to stay open past midnight to cater to your schedule.

BODY REMEDIES

Natureland

Holland Village, 29/29A, Lorong Liput

Tel: 6467-6780

Open from 10am to 4am

www.natureland.com.sg

Offering a range of body treatments, the newest Natureland outlet opens till the wee hours of the morning - no more mad dashes for a massage after work.

Go for its 5-in-1 Therapy - comprising head, shoulder, neck, hands and feet massages - to unwind and soothe your senses. Other services include aromatherapy, shiatsu and slimming massages, and traditional Chinese reflexology therapies such as foot reflexology, tuina and guasha.

This article first appeared in the April issue of Her World.