Go on a getaway near your home or overseas

ACCORHOTELS

The French multinational hotel group has launched Singapore's newest integrated lifestyle hub with the opening of two new hotels, Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens.

The complex features a total of 772 guest rooms, 14 dining outlets, two outdoor pools, a tennis court and a function space that can accommodate more than 500 guests.

It also features a series of pods housing an additional nine dining outlets offering local and international cuisine from around the world.

PHOTOS: HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

Located close to Orchard Road, the hotels offer guests an integrated range of gastronomy, health, fitness and lifestyle options with the city's best shopping and entertainment accessible via the hotel's shuttle service. From now until March 31, enjoy a superior room night stay from $208 with breakfast for two at the Novotel, or from $155a night with breakfast for two at the Mercure.

Both hotels will be holding various Christmas offerings, including an all-encompassing Christmas Staycation at $300for a weekend night at Novotel with breakfast for two, a weekend buffet dinner for two at Food Exchange and gifts from Novotel's sustainable vendors, and a sustainable Christmas market featuring 23 vendors at Mercure.

HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

A spectacular new version of the internationally acclaimed nightly multimedia light show, A Symphony of Lights, will light up the sky over Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour from tonight.

PHOTOS: HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

The 10-minute visual treat incorporates a variety of exciting lighting effects, including coloured searchlights and lasers sent out in rhythm from 40 buildings on both sides of the harbour, complemented by music from the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

For the first time, the performance will also feature LED panels on harbourside buildings, which will display interactive images and messages to encourage audience participation during the show.

It will be on every night from 8pm.