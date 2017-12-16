Go minimalist for a merrier Christmas

Use only gold and silver elements for festive bling.

Aesthetically pleasing with a calming effect, minimalist homes offer something highly sought after by busy Singaporeans today: relaxation.

To achieve your ideal version, Courts' regional director of furniture projects Stacey Halliwell recommends keeping to one colour palette with accents of either wood or metal.

When in doubt, always start by choosing your sofa.

Keep to only essential pieces of furniture so there is less to clean and organise.

Miss Halliwell told The New Paper: "Opt for angular-designed sofas over rounded ones."

Sofas with simple legs like Courts' Ivan three- and two-seater ($1,099) or the fully leathered Keiron L-Shape ($3,499)exude classy vibes compared to variants that sit on the floor.

For coffee tables, get glass, marble or white onesto reflect light to create a "clean" look, such as the Cade coffee table ($499). It has a white marble top.

Throw in a monotone rug and your living room is complete.

Miss Halliwell warns against "over-accessorising spaces with different themes and colours", especially when spicing up interiors this Christmas.

"The best minimalist looks allow for much space. It is better to under-furnish than over-furnish, so use multi-functional pieces with dual purposes when in a limited space."

She added: "Get sofas that can store extra things, and coffee tables like the Arnold multi-height storage ($399), which can double up as dining tables or hide loose remote controllers, keeping surfaces clean."

The same goes for wall hangings too.

"Use a single large painting, image or mirror instead of multiple frames for simpler looks that won't clash with minimalist decor."

But as Christmas approaches, eager families often clutter their spaces by over-decorating.

To prevent this and maintain the minimalist aesthetic, she suggests only "gold and silver elements for festive bling".

Miss Halliwell said Courts' lambswool rugs or simple wood platters and boards from minimalist Scandinavian brand JYSK also can add a lot of festive style in a "simple, Scandi way".

Minimalist homes also open up unexpected conveniences for appliances.

CLUTTER

Said Miss Halliwell: "Less clutter makes surfaces easier to access. A robotic vacuum cleaner from Courts' small domestic appliances range is the perfect Christmas gift, reducing hours of hard work."

Ultimately, one must make a conscious effort to "not overfill the space", which is tricky in our ever-shrinking housing units but still highly possible.

She said: "Our apartments are evolving in size and configuration, so be smart with styles and furniture size.

"Yet, (smaller spaces) are also why a minimalist theme can be very successful."