Go spree with glee

From now to Aug 13, you can win great prizes worth more than $300,000 in the Singapore Press Holdings Shop & Win contest.

From now to Aug 13, you can win great prizes worth more than $300,000 in the Singapore Press Holdings Shop & Win contest.

From now to Aug 13, you can win great prizes worth more than $300,000 in the Singapore Press Holdings Shop & Win contest.

From now to Aug 13, you can win great prizes worth more than $300,000 in the Singapore Press Holdings Shop & Win contest.

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is back again, and shoppers are set to win more goodies this year.

It will see new initiatives to make the event memorable and exciting.

The GSS will be riding on the GoSpree mobile app (above, right), which leverages on technology such as mobile phones and smartphones to disrupt traditional consumer buying habits with offers of even more savings.

Through the app, retailers and F&B operators located in and outside malls can attract shoppers to their stores with more offers. It will also help reach out to younger and more technology-savvy shoppers and diners.

Design student Jessica Khoo, 20, was ecstatic when she learnt about the app.

She said: "The app will bring the GSS to a new level by including online and brick-and-mortar shopping. I have downloaded the app and can't wait to put it to good use!"

Auxiliary police officer Selwyn Kwan, 36, said he hopes the GSS will have great bargains.

He is getting married this year and is looking forward to buying furniture and accessories for his new home in Sengkang.

Mr Kwan has downloaded the app and is hoping to use it soon.

He said: "I have read about the GoSpree app and the great discounts and offers at participating stores.

"My fiancee and I will be shopping during the GSS period and we hope to get great bargains to furnish our new home."

Blogger Khairuddin Anwar, 23, is looking forward to joining the contests to win prizes.

He said: "The prizes include dining vouchers, shopping vouchers and even cars!

"All of these are things that I love, so it would be really great if I or my family members could win one or more of the prizes."

ABOUT THE CONTEST

From now to Aug 13, you can win great prizes worth more than $300,000 in the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Shop & Win contest.

There are three parts to the contest, namely nine draws culminating in the Grand Live Draw. Non-winning entries in any of the nine draws will qualify for subsequent draws and the Grand Live Draw.

The Grand Live Draw is held on Aug 19, and the prizes include a Subaru Impreza 1.6i-S, a Nissan Pulsar 1.2L DIG-T and other great prizes. The cars exclude the certificate of entitlement, registration fee, road tax and insurance.

Other exciting prizes include five Weiland 3-seater Sofas, sponsored by Commune Lifestyle. The sofas are worth $2,499 each.

Harvey Norman has sponsored 75 shopping vouchers worth $200 each.

There are two Star Cruises packages up for grabs - a five-night Bali-Surabaya cruise and a Penang-Kuala Lumpur-Phuket Cruise, worth $10,794 each.

To take part in the draw, all you need to do is spend at least $30 in a single receipt and submit your entry via SMS to 9118-8980 in the following format: Participating Partner CodeNRIC (last four digits & alphabetic character only)Date of Purchase in DDMMYYAmount SpentName

Shoppers who charge their purchases to UnionPay double their chances of winning.

If you are a UnionPay credit card holder, just key in "U" after your name in the SMS, with a space in between.

You can submit your entry online via sphshopandwin.com or scan the QR code (left).

Between Draws 1 and 8, three shoppers will be randomly picked.

Each of them will be rewarded with $500 worth of shopping credits to shop at Metro on an allocated Saturday or Sunday during the Shop & Win promotional period.

WINNER MUST BE AVAILABLE

The winner of the Shoppers' Spree Contest must be available on the given date and time, or another winner will be chosen.

Shoppers also stand to win more prizes in the Guess the Number of Shopping Bags Contest. All you need to do is guess the number of shopping bags loaded inside the Subaru Impreza 1.6i-S and Nissan Pulsar 1.2L DIG-T cars displayed at the Suntec City West and East Wings respectively.

The cars will be displayed until Aug 19 and each car has the same number of shopping bags.

From now until Aug 19, you only need to send an SMS to 9752-8845 in the following format: SPHGuessAnswerNRIC (last four digits and alphabetic character only)Name

Readers can refer to sphshopandwin.com for the draw dates.

Participants must retain their original receipts and UnionPay charge slips as they will be verified upon collection of the prizes.

Read the SPH newspapers or visit sphshopandwin.com for details and the list of participating partners.