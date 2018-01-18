This delicacy will not fail you, be it as a Chinese New Year gift or signature dish for reunion meals.

Besides how abalones sound like an abundance of wealth in Chinese (bao yu), they are also considered a delicacy in Chinese culture, landing them a place as one of the signature dishes on the reunion dinner table during Chinese New Year.

Canned abalones are also a suitable choice of gift to show filial piety to your parents and respect to relatives.

Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone is one of the bestsellers when it comes to canned abalone.

Harvested wild from the pristine and unpolluted Victorian waters of Australia, the Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone ($50.80 a can) is known for its delicate texture.

It is easy to prepare during reunion meals as it is best served straight from the can.

You may also choose to slice and serve it with the ever-so-popular steamboat.

If so, it is important to swirl the sliced abalone for no more than three seconds in the steamboat's broth to retain its succulence.

As for beverages, wine and beer may be some of the common alcoholic drinks used for a toast during reunion meals or visiting, but pairing them with dishes may be a tad tricky.

"White meat goes with white wine, while red meat goes with red wine" - that is a common generalisation about wine pairings.

But it does not apply to all dishes.

A better rule to follow when it comes to wine pairing is to match the richness of the dish to the weight and intensity of the wine.

TENDER

While white wine has always been the safer option for seafood, this rule does not apply to the tender abalone.

Being rich in flavour, the Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone will overpower a glass of light and delicate white wine.

A glass of bolder red wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon will go better with the premium grade meat of the mollusc.

The brand ambassador for Golden Chef, celebrity chef Eric Teo, has created a savoury recipe incorporating Just Wine Cabernet Sauvignon with Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone 425g (drained weight 150g) just for you.

RED WINE-INFUSED GOLDEN CHEF AUSTRALIAN PREMIUM WILD ABALONE

Recipe by chef Eric Teo (below)

Preparation time: Four hours

Serves: Four to six people

INGREDIENTS

1 can Golden Chef Australian Premium Wild Abalone 425g, drained

1 century egg, sliced

30g pickled ginger

RED WINE MARINADE

200ml Just Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

100g white miso paste

100g mirin

50g honey

20g spicy bean paste

20g fish sauce

METHOD

1. Mix ingredients for red wine marinade in large bowl.

2. Soak abalone in marinade and chill for two to four hours in fridge.

3. Slice abalone thinly and serve with century egg and pickled ginger.