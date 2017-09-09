Good deals and great fun for everyone

GIANT

Senior citizens can look forward to more savings at hypermarket and retail chain Giant every day of the week.

With the launch of Giant's new campaign, which is on top of the three per cent discount every Tuesday, seniors can enjoy a six-day promotion on a selected range of products from Wednesday to Monday.

Seniors will also enjoy big savings on four promotions on basic needs and daily essentials just for them each week.

Plus, seniors who are PAssion card members can earn points at Giant with no minimum spending, which can be then used to offset their purchases on top of existing senior citizen discounts.

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Embark on a gastronomical journey at Singapore's largest curated food and lifestyle event.

The inaugural GREAT Food Festival brings together an array of cuisines from all over the world, including the largest collection of Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs, with over 50 signature dishes starting from just $10.

Prepare to also drool at the consumer dessert and pastry showcase - South-east Asia's largest - with over 300 desserts to choose from.

The GREAT Food Festival will be held at Resorts World Sentosa from Sept 21 to 24 from 11am to 10pm. Tickets (from $22) are available from www.tgff.com.sg/ticketing

PLAZA SINGAPURA

Find "the ninja within ya" at the Lego Ninjago Challenge Event at Plaza Singapura.

Pit yourself against Lord Garmadon at three different battlegrounds at the mall's main atrium on Level 1 today and tomorrow from 11am to 9pm. Also look out for the Lego Giveaways, where you can bring home a customised "ultimate mech" and a Lego Ninjago mini­figure.

There will also be meet-and-greet sessions, where you can snap a picture with life-sized characters from The Lego Ninjago Movie.

The animated film, featuring the voices of Justin Theroux, Dave Franco and Jackie Chan, opens here on Sept 28.

HANSGROHE

Premium German sanitary fittings brand Hansgrohe has equipped its Talis range of washbasin mixers with its popular Select technology.

This allows users to control water flow with the back of a hand or lower arm without getting the fixture dirty by pressing the Select button instead of using the conventional lever.

Also featuring the brand's EcoSmart technology, the Hansgrohe Talis Select range limits the flow of water to five litres a minute with an aerator.

It is available in two versions - with a flat or conical spout. You can also choose between a lever and pin handle.

Visit www.hansgrohe.com.sg for more information.