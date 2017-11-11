Grab the best Singles' Day deals

QOO10

For Singles' Day, US luggage retailer House Of Samsonite is on the e-commerce platform, carrying brands such as American Tourister and Kamiliant with a 25 per cent storewide discount.

Underwear brand Triumph is also launching on Qoo10 with a 25 per cent discount storewide.

And check out the Korea Sale Festa at Suntec City from now until tomorrow, with around 20 merchants such as Kinohimitsu, Line Friends and CNP Laboratory setting up booths.

Qoo10 is partnering MasterPass/MasterCard to issue $20 off $40 and $11 off $30 coupons.

WATSONS

The health and beauty care chain is celebrating Singles' Day with its Double 11.11 Shopping Carnival, offering free delivery, buy-one-get-one-free deals, extra 11 per cent off and more.

From now until Wednesday, get 33 per cent off any three mix-and-match products and stand a chance to shop for free every week at Watsons.

Shoppers can also give themselves a treat today with 15 per cent off beauty services from Vaniday, an online platform that helps find and book beauty and wellness experiences across the world.

PHOTOS: QOO10, WATSONS, HIZERO, ACER X LAZADA

HIZERO

Chinese innovative cleaning technology specialist Hizero Technologies has integrated traditional dry cleaning tools such as brooms and vacuum cleaners with wet cleaning tools such as damp paper towels and mops into one smart device - the world's first dual-use and self-cleanable floor cleaner, Hizero.

The distinctive advantage of Hizero is its bionic cleaning technology, which is inspired by how animals pick up liquid or solid food with their tongues.

The idea of "self-cleaning" is also driven by how their saliva can remove germs. After digestion, the food is separated back into solid and liquid.

Hizero won "New Product of the Year 2017, Floorcare - VDTA award" after competing against the Dyson V8 and Sebo E3. It is available at Takashimaya Shopping Centre B1 for $699 (usual price $799).

The offer ends on Nov 30.

ACER X LAZADA SINGAPORE

From today until Monday, the Taiwanese hardware and electronics company is partnering Lazada Singapore for its biggest sale of the year.

As part of the online shopping site's flagship event Online Revolution, enjoy up to 35 per cent discount on Acer's extensive range of laptops, desktop PCs, LCD monitors and accessories.

Acer will also be giving out up to $200 discount vouchers on its official store.

Check out best buys such as the Swift 3 (below) and Spin 5 laptops, the Nitro 5 performance notebook for casual gamers and the KG271B, an affordable gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate.