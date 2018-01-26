Great deals before CNY

NEW MOON

From now to Feb 18, pose with the 1.5m-tall New Moon Prosperity Cat at four FairPrice Xtra outlets - at Jurong Point, Hougang 1, Kallang Wave Mall and Changi Business Park - and stand to win 88 New Moon New Zealand Abalone Gift Sets worth $88 each.

Take a picture with the Prosperity Cat and tag @NewMoonSG and #NewMoonProsperity on Facebook and Instagram.

For every eligible post, Singapore's best-selling abalone brand will donate $1 to NTUC Eldercare Trust.

It will also donate $1 for each purchase of New Moon abalone gift sets and prosperity pots from any of the four outlets.

COURTS

Kick off the Year of the Dog at the local electronics and furniture retailer's New Year sale, happening from now to Feb 19. The sale extends to both its stores and online (www.courts.com.sg), with great site-wide discounts on electronic and IT products and furniture.

Shoppers can look forward to unbeatable purchase-with-purchase deals, grocery vouchers or rebates, trade-in offers on old furniture and much more.

Also, until Feb 28, Guru by Courts is inviting you to get your house freshly painted or cleaned just in time for Chinese New Year, with packages starting from $800.

The Dulux Wash & Wear ($900) includes KidProof+ and ColourGuard Technology to keep colours looking fresh for longer. Or try the Dulux Ambiance All ($1,080), which comes with mould and fungus resistance.

QOO10

Head to Suntec City convention centre halls 401 to 403 from 11am to 9pm for the online marketplace platform's Chinese New Year super sale, which ends on Sunday.

For the first time, the Qoo10 Super Sale 2018 will feature a virtual supermart showcasing products from its merchants, with different product categories such as smart gadgets, household essentials and more.

Each item will be accompanied by a QR code for shoppers to buy the product or find out more about it on Qoo10's app or website with their smartphones.

There will also be more than 100 merchant booths selling products from all product categories and flash sales featuring massive markdowns.

SMARTKIDS ASIA

Organised by Sphere Exhibits, Asia's largest educational kids' fair has partnered Safra to bring its popular theatrical segment, Storyland, to three Safra locations in the heartlands.

On Sunday, Storyland will make a stop at Safra Jurong. It will visit Safra Toa Payoh on March 4 and Safra Punggol on March 10. The tour will feature education businesses, enrichment services and children-centric products.

SmartKids Asia will hold its main event from March 16 to 18 at Singapore Expo Hall 6, where families can expect new attractions such as Sensory Art Trail and the Learning Pavilion.