Harvey Norman factory outlet opens at Chai Chee Road

Prices for items at the factory outlet can go up to 90 per cent off.

For home owners looking to furnish their homes under a tight budget, head to Harvey Norman's factory outlet, where customers can find electronic appliances, IT products, furniture and bedding.

The two-storey factory outlet in Viva Business Park at Chai Chee Road is dedicated to older, discontinued or overstocked models, display sets, refurbished items and slightly dented products.

"Everything is in good working order and will attract customers who are not hard up for the latest models but looking for cheap buys," said Ms Eloise Sim, general manager of marketing communications at Harvey Norman.

"We see more consumers becoming price-conscious as they want longer, constant great deals to enjoy low prices every day."

Prices can go up to 90 per cent off so customers can enjoy big savings.

The outlet also carries the latest models of products, and at the same prices as those retailing at the main Harvey Norman stores.

Items from brands such as King Koil, Sealy, Dyson and La-Z-Boy will be on display, as well as products ranging from refrigerators to TV sets to children's bed frames.

All products are one-off deals or while stocks last.

Upon entering the 38,500 sq ft factory outlet, it feels just like stepping into its store in a shopping mall, which is the experience Harvey Norman wants to give its customers.

Ms Sim said: "Once you step into our factory outlet, you will notice that it is unlike typical factory outlets.

"We take into consideration the kind of lighting used and the layout so the ambience is good while the deals are fantastic."

Today is the grand opening of the factory outlet. It opens from 10am to 10pm daily.