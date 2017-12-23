Have a dazzling Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore

Shoppers with Santa and his two reindeers at Jurong Point.

(Above) Mrs Claus interacting with children at the theme park.

A UNIVERSAL CHRISTMAS AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE (USS)

Knock your stockings off at USS, where opening hours have been extended to 9pm daily from now until Jan 1.

As night falls, watch Airy Fairy swish her wand to light up the theme park's streets of New York, setting the stage for the "Search for a Christmas Star".

The new song-and-dance features whimsical characters and exciting performances combining aerial acrobatics, special effects, snowfall and state-of-the-art projection mapping at the New York Public Library.

Get ready to welcome Santa Claus and his wonderful reindeer too, as they bring merriment and a burst of snow along the streets of New York.

Join the marching band, elves and toy soldiers for a festive photo moment set against a glistening 15m-tall Santa's Christmas Tree House at Holly­wood Lagoon.

Guests can catch the antics of favourite characters such as Gru and the Minions from Despicable Me - all decked out in Christmas outfits.

Over at the Pantages Hollywood Theater, follow Oscar the Grouch as he discovers the joy of giving, kindness and love in new musical production Oscar's Grouchmas.

See the inner workings of Santa's Workshop too, while being guided by the Lead Elf to complete exciting tasks at interactive thematic zones such as the Mail Room, Toy Factory and Mrs Claus' Kitchen.

A Universal Christmas is included with regular admission to USS ($72 for adult Singapore residents). After 5pm, guests who want to experience the nighttime festivities can enjoy discounted ticket prices of $55 (adult), $50 (child) and $98 (one adult and one child).

TIS' THE JOLLY SUNNY SEASON AT JURONG POINT

Get ready for waves of fun as the mall celebrates Christmas with a tropical twist.

Shoppers can enjoy candy giveaways and snap photos with Santa and reindeer in tropical costumes during the Santa Claus Parade this weekend at 2pm and 7pm.

Those who spend $150 in three combined same-day receipts by Tuesday can enter a lucky draw to win an eight-day holiday package for two to Club Med Kani in the Maldives.

Stay in an overwater suite before flying back in business class on Singapore Airlines.

A JINGLE JANGLE CHRISTMAS AT WHEELOCK PLACE

Between 3pm and 7pm until Dec 25, five musical and roving acts are set to add to the joyous buzz.

Watch the Christmas Jangle Band play a blend of jazz, funk, Latin and hip-hop styles with traditional New Orleans melodies, be entertained by the Comedy Elves' theatrical antics and let loose with the dancing Jingling Elves.

Until Jan 1, redeem Christmas beauty sets from Clarins, Jur­lique, The Skin Pharmacy and PHS worth more than $60 with a minimum spend of $1,000 in five same-day receipts.

The mall has recently welcomed new accessories boutiques and food and beverage outlets on Level Two, including Tessellate. Co x Balm Kitchen, Supermama, Delifrance and Style by Style Vibes Cafe.

CHRISTMAS WITH US AT COMPASS ONE

Until tomorrowat the mall's Level Two atrium, enjoy a live medley of Christmas carols by Sonare Music School, Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and Singapore Men's Chorus from 11am until 2.30pm.

Unleash your creativity and design your own Christmas jar at the Sweet Treats Jar & Fluffable Slime workshop, limited to the first 100 four- to 12-year-olds. Spend $50 in a single receipt to participate.