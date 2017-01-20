Have these on the shopping list for Chinese New Year

DOROTHY PERKINS

SPRING SUMMER 2017 COLLECTION

Channel a romantic vibe with Dorothy Perkins' newest collection.

Floral prints, embroidery and ruffles are the main features, brightly adorning the dresses, tops and bottoms.

Pastel-coloured accessories and shoes with velvet or metallic finishes are also available, so you mix and match across the collection to take your outfit from day to night.

Look out for the floral suit, which can be paired with both trousers and shorts for two completely different looks.

The Spring Summer 2017 Collection will be available in stores from next month.

PHOTO: KIPLING

KIPLING

FIRE PHOENIX PRINT COLLECTION

Usher in the Chinese New Year with Kipling's latest range of limited edition bags, which are inspired by the Chinese fire phoenix's auspiciousness and the innovative spirit of the brand's monkey mascot.

The heart-shape prints represent the phoenix's wings with the monkey's eyes in the centre, forming the number 30 to mark Kipling's 30th birthday.

The bags come in light blue and hot pink to showcase the playful and festive vibes of the upcoming festivities.

Bags in the collection range from $155 to $225.

PHOTO: THE HOUR GLASS

F.P. JOURNE

VAGABONDAGE III

Information about the Vagabondage III, the third and last edition of the Vagabondage Series, is finally available.

There are only 69 pieces in Platinum ($87,700) and 68 pieces in 18K Red Gold ($84,6000) available.