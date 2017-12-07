Have yourself a cosy little Christmas at home

It is the time of the year for giving and feasting.

While local streets have been transformed into Christmas wonderlands, the crowds are a downer, and the wet December weather hardly encourages you to go out.

So recreate the festive vibeat home and spend quality time with family and friends over cups of hot cocoa and butter cookies. These affordable comfort foods are available at FairPrice outlets. The pretty Christmas motifs on the packaging make them great gifts too.

ROYAL DANSK NORDIC CHRISTMAS BUTTER COOKIES (454G)

Butter cookies offer instant gratification. Invite your best mates to your home for a stress-free festive gathering.

Royal Dansk's renowned Danish butter cookies are great decadent snacks as they melt in your mouth at the first bite. Then your mouth is filled with a creamy mixture of the sweet and savoury cookie.

While the sugar crystals add a touch of crunchiness, the cookies' overall taste is buttery rich.

Turn the get-together into something more by making your own Christmas cookies. Decorate the butter cookies with store-bought icing.

You can even string them up and turn them into edible ornaments for your Christmas tree.

With new Christmas designs on the typically blue tins, Royal Dansk Nordic Christmas Butter Cookies are available at FairPrice outlets at $6.95 a tin.

SWISS MISS HOT COCOA GIFT PACK

Wash the delightful cookies down with a satisfying mug of hot cocoa.

Steamy drinks apparently promote warm feelings in people.

Packing the finest imported cocoa, the Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Gift Pack offers five flavours: Caramel Cream, French Vanilla, Milk Chocolate, Mint Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sensation.

The Dark Chocolate Sensation contains more cocoa than the other flavours, offering a rich, smooth and chocolatey punch that appeals to even the most fervent cocoa drinkers.

Meanwhile, Mint Chocolate boasts refreshing hints of mint while Caramel Cream enhances the familiar cocoa mix with a relaxing and mellow sensation.

Akin to those served in a Parisian cafe, French Vanilla's pleasing aroma is blended with fine cocoa, creating a delicate but savoury taste.

But, if you can have only one cup of hot cocoa to charm your tastebuds, then opt for the Milk Chocolate. Not only is it delicious, it willbring back fuzzy Christmas memories.

Priced at $20.90, the Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Gift Pack is also available at FairPrice.