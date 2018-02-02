Hit the jackpot this CNY

GIANT

The hypermarket and retail chain is ushering in Chinese New Year with exciting activities until Feb 22.

PHOTOS: GIANT SINGAPORE

The next time you shop at selected Giant outlets, you may have some luck bestowed on you by the God of Fortune at a series of roadshows.

Be one of the lucky ones to receive a gift from him that may result in winning big at 4D or Toto, or walk away with Brand's Essence of Chicken and Tiger Beer by spinning Giant's "sure-win" fortune wheel upon spending $38 in a same-day receipt.

Based on your birth date and gender, receive predictions for wealth, health, love, career and tips on auspicious colours, directions and numbers at Giant's e-fortune telling service, in collaboration with Mr David Tong, founder and principal consultant of Chinese Metaphysics Global Consulting.

BIG PHARMACY

PHOTOS: BiG PHARMACY

A wide range of products at the best prices as well as an emphasis on health awareness, disease prevention, proper use of medicine and caring customer service are hallmarks of BIG Pharmacy, which stands for "Be In Good health".

Aspiring to be the leading pharmacy chain in Malaysia, BIG is excited to serve Singapore customers in Johor Baru after its merger with RedCap Pharmacy.

Shoppers can receive medication counselling, weight management, smoking cessation, dietary and nutrition plans, blood pressure screening, glucose tests, diabetes selfcare management and hearing tests at BIG, which will have 34 outlets over Klang Valley and Johor.

WONDA COFFEE

PHOTOS: ETIKA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

Coffee-lovers rejoice.

Grab a free can of Wonda Coffee along with a copy of The New Paper at Raffles Place MRT Station on Feb 5 from 11.30am to 2.30pm for that pick-me-up to deal with your Monday blues, while stocks last.

One of the leading ready-to-drink coffee brands from Japan, it was launched in Singapore last August, after captivating coffee aficionados in Malaysia.

For those who like their cuppa creamy, the full-bodied and thick Wonda Kopi Tarik is the one.

The Wonda Extra Presso offers a stronger taste and is made with more than 50 per cent premium Arabica coffee beans - perfect for more fervent coffee drinkers.

EVOLVE MMA

PHOTOS: EVOLVE MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Evolve Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Asia's top martial arts organisation, opened its fifth academy at ONE KM mall last month.

With state-of-the-art martial arts equipment, its top instructors - such as three-time Lumpinee Muay Thai World Champion Orono Wor Petchpun - will bring their expertise in muay thai, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, Warrior Fit (Strength and Conditioning) and the Little Samurai Children's Program to the new outlet.

Near Paya Lebar MRT station, Evolve One KM has an expansive schedule with lessons that cater to executives, housewives and students regardless of fitness level. It is open from 6.30am to 11pm on weekdays, and 7.30am to 9pm on weekends.