GAIN CITY

The local home appliance retailer will be bringing South Korean boy band VIXX to Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut on Dec 2 at noon through a series of collaborations with local concert promoter and event organiser IME Singapore.

For information on how to get up close and personal with its six members - N, Leo, Ken, Ravi, Hongbin and Hyuk - during an open press conference, check out Gain City's Facebook and Instagram.

Those who buy selected Samsung QLED TV models will receive a pair of VIP tickets to VIXX's Dec 2 concert at Zepp@Big Box and a photo opportunity with the group.

Buy selected Samsung refrigerators or washing machines and win a pair of Category 1 tickets to the concert and a photo opportunity with the group.

EUROPACE

PHOTO: EUROPACE

The local home appliance brand will be having a warehouse sale from Thursday until Dec 3, with discounts of up to 80 per cent on air-conditioners, fans, fridges, wine coolers, washing machines, dryers, kitchen appliances, cookers and hobs.

It will be held at 10, Changi South Street 3, near the Singapore Expo, from 10am to 8pm on Thursday and Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Shoppers can choose from over 40 brands and 200 products, including the EuropAce ESF 6161T 16" Stand Fan ($109) and EuropAce 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ERV 3031T ($169.90).

Those who flash their NTUC cards during payment will enjoy additional discounts on selected items.

Free delivery will be available for purchases above $500.

SCOTTS SQUARE X K+ CURATORIAL SPACE

PHOTO: POLKAROS

The K+ Artisans Weekend pop-up market returns for its second year today and tomorrow.

With a tightly curated line-up of over 30 independent brands and makers, shoppers can expect to see lifestyle brand Polkaros, jewellery brand WoonHung, dessert cafe Sunday Folk as well as fresh finds such as ceramic brand &natural, boro fabric specialist FIN Crafted Goods and toy design studio Mighty Jaxx.

The event will be held at Levels 1 and 3 of Scotts Square, and 10 per cent of all sales proceeds will be donated to HCA Hospice Care as part of the mall's annual Art of Giving initiative.

PHILIPS

PHOTO: PHILIPS

In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Dutch company has launched for sale three new special limited-edition Star Wars shavers from now until Dec 31.

Wield the Force with shavers inspired by Poe Dameron ($219), BB-8 ($149) and the Stormtrooper ($109). All three make use of a proprietary rotary shaving technology designed to follow the contours of the face.

They can be purchased from Best Denki and other selected stores.

From Monday until Dec 3, visit the Philips Master Your Shave pop-up store at Civic Plaza at Bugis+ mall to see the shavers up close.

Also immerse yourself in a galaxy far, far away with Instagram-worthy photos in a Star Wars toy box or hang around for a selfie with mascots of fan-favourite characters and stand to win an official Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber by Hasbro ($399.90).