Honey hits sweet spot for soothing sensitive skin

Dealing with complexion woes just got a whole lot sweeter, thanks to the benefits of honey.

A popular natural remedy, it has been harvested for nutritional, medicinal and cosmetic purposes as far back as ancient Egypt (think Cleopatra and her milk-and-honey bath).

Now, one of the major millennial skincare concerns is putting the beauty buzz back into the golden-hued, sugary substance - sensitive skin. A recent international survey by The Body Shop found that a third of women believe they have it.

According to The Telegraph, another study by French beauty brand La Roche-Posay found that 60 per cent of women say the condition ails them.

Whether or not such perceptions are true, the fact is that the likes of increased environmental pollution and modern stress can cause skin to act up.

While there is no concrete dermatological definition, sensitive skin refers to a whole host of skin reactions: Allergies such as rosacea and eczema, a low tolerance to skincare products, and even a tendency to flush red.

Naturally, honey - with its gentle yet effective healing properties - is being regarded as an elixir of sorts.

Studies have shown that raw honey is rich in antibacterial and probiotic properties - great for fighting blemishes.

It also contains natural enzymes that help refine and even out texture, while its natural sugars act as humectants that boost moisture levels (read: that milk and honey complexion can also be yours).

Furthermore, honey is packed with antioxidants, amino acids and vitamins such as vitamin C and niacin. This supposedly means it is able to fight free radical damage and environmental aggressors, while stimulating collagen production, making it an effective anti-ageing ingredient.

Says Ms Chia Su-Mae, co-founder of Singapore beauty label Bskin, which specialises in honey-laced skincare products: "Honey's bacteria-fighting properties can help with sensitive skin, which is prone to infection as it can become dry and broken... Because of its healing and moisturising properties, it gives sensitive skin an extra layer of protection."

